ALBANY -- While diametrically opposing sides of the economy vs. health care debate -- and others with perhaps nothing more at stake than good old-fashioned curiosity -- argued the validity and safety of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's announcement Monday that certain businesses would be allowed to open Friday -- even in coronavirus hot spots like Albany -- still they opened.
And while some business owners chose not to re-open out of fear for the safety of staff and customers, others said they had little choice.
"(Re-opening Friday) was a godsend for me," hair dresser Michael Etheridge, whose shop is at Med-Spa Salon of Albany, said as he worked on regular customer Terri Montgomery's hair. "I'm the sole provider in my home, and I have a disabled brother I take care of. I have had absolutely no funds coming in over the past five weeks.
"I'm a germaphobe, and I've been very concerned about this virus. But I needed to get back to work. We have put safety measures in place to protect us and our customers, so I feel pretty safe. I'm just thankful for the opportunity to get back to doing what I love to do."
Lee and Luis Morales' circumstances were, they say, a bit more dire.
"If we hadn't been allowed to open (on Friday), we would have had to close for good," Lee Morales, who has, with Luis, owned and operated The Tobacco Place at 2401 Dawson Road for the past 20 years, said. "As it is, it's almost too late anyway."
Luis Morales said he and his wife had applied for four separate stimulus grants but so far "had not heard a word about any of them."
"I think some of us have too much pride sometimes in asking for help, but we don't have the millions that will allow us to survive like some (local business owners)," he said. "It's hard to put into words what this (period of inactivity) has done to our family. (The Moraleses have a special needs son, Christopher, whom they call "the real boss.") What we're trying to do is survive; this is our livelihood."
Linda Smith, the owner of Candler's Hair Co. on Dawson Road, said she too had no choice but to re-open the shop she first opened in 1994.
"If I'd gotten one of the unemployment loans, I'd still be off," Smith said. "But I got no help from the government, so I had to open back up. We had a choice: Pay our bills by coming back to work or close this place down. We came back to work."
Terri Montgomery of Enterprise, Ala., whose sister lives in Sylvester, had to come to Albany for a doctor's visit, so she called Etheridge to "do some damage control on my shelter-in-place self-haircut."
"I cut my own hair, cut about 12 inches off the length," Montgomery said as she waited for Etheridge to perform his magic. "Michael always does my hair, and since I was coming over, I called to see if they were going to open up. It actually feels good to get out again. I know Michael's going to fuss at me (for her self-hair care), but I figure he can fix it."
Etheridge said the safety precautions -- which follow guidelines established by state officials -- and a well-known clientele base convinced him returning to work would be safe.
"We have the kind of rapport with our customers here that we feel confident no one is going to make an appointment if they feel sick or if they feel it might compromise our health," the hair dresser said. "We have questions we ask all our customers, and we're working by appointment only. I've been doing this 23 years; I'm grateful to be here."
The independent contractor hair dressers in Smith's Candler's Hair Co. shop said at mid-day Friday that, minus the masks, the extended cleanup measures after each customer and the questions they asked of their customers, they saw little difference about being back at work after a five-week layoff.
"I'm just glad to be back at work; I've had no unemployment benefits or any other kind of income over the last five weeks," Angie Conley said.
Fellow stylists Lori Tatum and Lisha Cawley offered similar comments.
"Going five weeks without any income made it tough," Tatum said. "But we've all worked up here together for all these years, so this place has kind of become our second home. We missed each other and we missed our clients.
"Out of the 70 clients I contacted to let them know we were re-opening today, 10 of them said they wanted to give it another week or so to see how things go before coming back in."
Cawley said coming back to work was like a "big burden being lifted."
"We're following strict guidelines, meeting people at the door to ask the required questions before we let them in," she said. "But, no, I haven't had any scary feelings about being back at work and seeing customers again. I feel perfectly fine."
Customer Elizabeth Moncrief, who was having her hair styled by Conley, said she was happy to get back to some semblance of normalcy.
"I work at Phoebe, so I haven't been out of work like these folks have," she said. "But I felt like we needed to get back to everyday living as soon as it was safe. I feel safe here today."
The Moraleses said they shed tears when they were told they had to close their shop.
"Frankly, we didn't know how we were going to survive," Lee Morales said. "With Luis' disability and caring for Christopher, we were concerned about how we were going to make it."
Neither of Albany's two bowling alleys opened on Friday, but both are expected to start back up next weekend. A sign at the Albany Fun Park lanes said the establishment's bowling alley and mini-golf facilities would re-open May 1.
Edgar Justavino, the owner of Albany Strikers lanes on West Broad Avenue said he's considering opening next weekend after he's clear on just what he's allowed to do.
"I don't quite understand what the government's doing," Justavino said. "They say you can open your doors, but then they tell everyone they have to stay at home. I don't know for sure what we're allowed to do, but if people are allowed out, I expect to open next weekend."
