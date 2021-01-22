MCDONOUGH — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has hired basketball great Shaquille O’Neal as its Director of Community Relations.
O’Neal became a resident of Henry County five years ago and has been involved with the community since arriving.
Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said teaming up with O’Neal and his “Dream Team” will held bridge the between the community and law enforcement.
O’Neal started his work at A Friend’s House, providing approximately $160,000 in repairs and upgrades to the facility. A Friend’s House is an emergency shelter and group home for children in crisis.
“I love Henry County and the people here,” O’Neal said. “I love kids and we’re trying to take care of them.”
O’Neal said he and his team are moving on to the Haven House next to “fix it up and make it nice” with the intent of building a beauty salon for those living there.
Haven House provides emergency shelter for domestic abuse victims.
Scandrett said he and O’Neal’s backgrounds mirror each other and that it’s their duty to give back to their community.
His message was about unity and working together, stating that Henry County is one of the best places in the nation.
“When we get people on the same page of music there’s nothing you can’t accomplish,” he said.
