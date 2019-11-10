ATLANTA — Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has announced that “She Leads,” a financial empowerment seminar, is coming to Columbus. The event will take place Nov. 20.
“She Leads” is part of the secretary’s financial literacy series that is open to all women. The goal of the seminar is to educate Georgians on investments and to empower women to become more financially able to start a business.
“On Day 1, I made it a priority to improve financial literacy in Georgia,” Raffensperger said in a news release. “We have seen hundreds of women across the state attend our seminars who are genuinely excited to be part of this program.”
“She Leads” partners with The Investor Protection Trust and The Investor Protection Institute. The November workshop will feature speakers Teresa Ablle (VP for the Synovus Trust Company), Shardea Ages (financial advisor for Greenwood Wealth Mangement), Jessica Fullerton (owner of Launch Trampoline Park), Tiffany Graham (relator for Keller Williams), Lynn L. Grogan (attorney and partner for Grogran and Grogran), Alia Mezayek (director and CEO for EMS Care Ambulance LLC), Tami McDonald (CEO for Brookstone Wealth Management), Crystal Pendleton Shahid (manager of Small Business Lending, Synovus Trust Company and Board member of Chamber of Commerce’s Partners in Education), Kimberly Lankford (author of Kiplinger’s “Financial Field Manual: A Personal Finance Guide for Military Families”) and Kerry Hannon (author and columnist/contributor to The New York Times, Forbes and Money magazines).
“According to the 2018 Georgia Investor Education Survey, almost 50% of women say they are not ‘money confident’ when it comes to finances,” Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs said. “She Leads helps give women the tools needed to take charge of their financial lives.”
She Leads is a women’s financial empowerment seminar series hosted by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as part of his multifaceted financial literacy platform administered through the Securities and Charities Division. These free workshops feature expert speakers, interactive exercises, and facilitate group discussions designed to increase attendees’ knowledge about money, their own personal relationship to money, and financial issues and strategies for growing their wealth.