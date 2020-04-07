ALBANY -- Creative -- and stuck-at-home -- southwest Georgians keep finding unique ways to shelter in place as the coronavirus continues to impact our region, state and the world.
Based on a suggestion by reader Debbie Blanchard, The Herald is asking people in the area to send in their sheltering activities and photos as a way to, perhaps, help otherscome up with sheltering-in-place ideas.
Doug Porter -- a frequent contributor to The Albany Herald -- and his wife, Karen Liebert took care of some unfinished business as they settled into their Albany home.
Doug and I cleaned out our garden shed (long overdue) and then painted the outside. Here is our photo: An Ode to Grant Wood's "American Gothic."
-- Karen Liebert and Doug Porter
Shelly Hutchinson said overdue chores were the focus of her stay-at-home time.
We reorganized our freezer to use older foods and are cleaning out and trimming an old Azalea bed.
-- Shelly Hutchinson
We appreciate the response to Blanchard's suggestion and encourage other Herald readers to tell the community what you're doing by letting us know what you've checked off your to-do list -- along with photos, if possible -- to carlton.fletcher@albanyherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.