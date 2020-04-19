ALBANY -- People in southwest Georgia -- like their fellows across the country and the world -- continue to look -- and usually find -- interesting things to do while sheltering in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Albany Herald reader Debbie Blanchard suggested several days ago that the community share their experiences -- for fun and to give others ideas on what to do while waiting out the pandemic. The results have been entertaining, enlightening and fun.
Following are some of the latest suggestions from Herald readers:
Albert Kender awoke Sunday to a pastoral sight on his front lawn. (See photos.)
Such a great sight -- my front yard, Sunday 7:30 a.m.
-- Albert Kender
Many respondents have been checking out local flora and fauna while practicing social distancing.
While sheltering in place, my husband and I have enjoyed sitting outside after dinner watching the hummingbirds feed. They are beautiful little birds and are fascinating to watch.
-- Anonymous
Ulf Kirchdorfer's spectacular bird photographs generated plenty of interest, as readers responded with words of wonder. One, though, took this newspaper's editor to task for not identifying the birds. That sparked a response from Kirchdorfer.
I want to thank you for apparently making many people happy by bringing birds to The Herald. You brought me joy also and expletives of joy when my wife called me Monday morning and told me to check out the front page.
If the readers want to ID the birds (I saw the SQUAWK), I would be happy to send an 8x10 ultra HD photo of the bird of their choice to one person who gets the birds right, and also, let me know which photo you like, and I will send you one.
Stay healthy! All the best to you.
-- Ulf Kirchdorfer
So, there you have it, readers. You've been challenged! If you want to respond to the photographer's call, either contact him (if you know his phone number or email address, sorry, can't give them out here) or send your responses to carlton.fletcher@albanyherald.com. Others who want to share their sheltering-in-place activities and/or photos can send to the same email address.
As for me, I loved all of the photos! If I had to choose one, it would probably be one of the birds with bugs in their beaks. (Sorry, I couldn't identify the birds because I don't know a wren from a robin.)
