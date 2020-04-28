ALBANY -- As businesses gradually -- cautiously -- re-open and the world starts edging toward normalcy, many in the region have chosen to continue their sheltering in place, at least until there's a clearer sign as to whether there will be an upswing in coronavirus cases before people resume what has long been "normal" activities.
And while southwest Georgians continue to play it safe in their homes, many are doing unique, creative and even helpful things. Following the lead of Herald reader Debbie Blanchard, who suggested sharing sheltering activities as a way of entertaining and maybe providing ideas for others, some have offered a glimpse into their sheltering worlds.
Don Dally, who has given hours of his time to nonprofits like Chehaw over the years, has been busy making birdhouses.
Paving my alley is imminent, so I’ve been digging up bulbs for friends and neighbors. I have more.
Needing something else to do, I found I had enough cypress -- from the Radium Springs Casino -- to make six bluebird birdhouses. These are the last of the bunch. Each has a tag with "Radium Springs" and "Skywater," as well as the construction and destruction dates.
They will be available for a donation ($40) at Chehaw.
Some of the salvaged wood is old and somewhat worn, so don’t look for fancy carpentry. (Of course, I’m a little old and worn as well!)
-- Don Dally
Lee County's Richard Tison and his family join the many who have used their sheltering time to do good for the community.
We are retired with a home hobby sewing room. (We're) spending our time making masks. So far, we have assisted several medical groups, veterinarian hospitals and others. We are working on masks for the Lee County Sheriff's Department at this time.
All this while taking care of my mother who is in final-stage kidney failure. Cannot allow CNA assistance anymore.
-- Richard Tison
There is a growing hope that we won't be sheltering in place for a lot longer. But if you're among the many who have decided to put caution before taking a chance and venturing back out into what for most right now is the unknown and you want to share your adventures, send information/photos to carlton.fletcher@albanyherald.com.
