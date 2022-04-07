ALBANY – Sherwood Church is hosting numerous children’s and youth events and camps this summer in southwest Georgia. Activities include: Vacation Bible School, multi-sport camp, soccer camp and WinShape Camp.
Vacation Bible School is June 6-10 from 8 a.m.-noon on the church campus for completed kindergarten-completed fifth-graders. This action-packed week is filled with opportunities for participants to learn about Jesus, make crafts and play recreational games. To register for free, visit SherwoodBaptist.net/vbs.
Multi-Sport Camp is for ages 6-12 on June 20-24 at Legacy Park in Albany (2412 Lily Pond Road). Children will have the opportunity to compete in a fun-filled camp environment with team games all week long. Campers also will get introductory training for several sports to encourage a passion for a wider range of activity and play. Half-day and full-day camp options are available. To register, visit SherwoodBaptist.net/summercamps.
Soccer Camp is for ages 4-13 on July 18-22 at Legacy Park. This is a week-long camp led by former college players and current club and varsity-level high school coaches. Training sessions will cover everything from technical skills and abilities to tactical and mental understanding of the game. There will be scrimmages to incorporate game scenarios and allow players to be creative and implement what they have learned in training. Sessions are adaptable and beneficial to players of all skill levels. Half-day and full-day camp options are available. To register, visit SherwoodBaptist.net/summercamps.
WinShape Camp is an unprecedented day camp experience for completed kindergartners through completed eighth-graders on July 4-8. Campers will learn about Jesus through a mix of outdoor and indoor moments, physical activity and creative play. There is a day of fun for the whole family on the last day of camp that includes lunch from Chick-fil-A. Sign up at SherwoodBaptist.net/WINSHAPE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.