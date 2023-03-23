Sherwood Christian Academy Senior Eric Bergrab was named the 2023 STAR Region IX winner at a region banquet in Thomasville. Bergrab will represent the southwest Georgia region at the State PAGE STAR competition and banquet on April 24 in Duluth. With Bergrab are, from left, SCA Headmaster Kenny Roberts, SCA STAR Teacher Vicki Davis and SCA Guidance Counselor James Byrd.
THOMASVILLE – Sherwood Christian Academy Senior Eric Bergrab was awarded the 2023 STAR Region IX winner at a luncheon in Thomasville sponsored by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators and the PAGE Foundation. Bergrab will represent the southwest Georgia region (17 counties) at the State Professional Association of Georgia Educators STAR Competition and Banquet on April 24 in Duluth with a chance for a college scholarship.
Bergrab was recognized as Sherwood Christian Academy’s 2023 STAR Student in February at a STAR Student/Teacher luncheon sponsored by the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce. Bergrab selected Vicki Davis to be his STAR Teacher. Bergrab was then recognized by the Albany Chamber of Commerce as being this year’s Albany Area STAR Student. This award is given to the single student in the Albany/Dougherty County area with the highest SAT score.
The Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program, now in its 65th year, is sponsored, administered and promoted by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators. Since its creation by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, the STAR program has honored nearly 28,500 high school seniors and the teachers they selected as having the most influence on their academic achievement. To obtain the 2023 STAR nomination, graduating high school seniors must have the highest SAT score on a single test date and be in the top 10% or top 10 students of their class based on grad- point average.
Sherwood Christian Academy is accredited by Cognia and the Association of Christian Schools International. SCA has offered a quality, Bible-based, academic program since 1985. It is a growing private school with students in grades K3-12. SCA strives for students of character who will become Christ-like leaders in their homes, churches, workplaces and communities.
