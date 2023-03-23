star student.jpg

Sherwood Christian Academy Senior Eric Bergrab was named the 2023 STAR Region IX winner at a region banquet in Thomasville. Bergrab will represent the southwest Georgia region at the State PAGE STAR competition and banquet on April 24 in Duluth. With Bergrab are, from left, SCA Headmaster Kenny Roberts, SCA STAR Teacher Vicki Davis and SCA Guidance Counselor James Byrd.

 

 Special Photo: SCA

THOMASVILLE – Sherwood Christian Academy Senior Eric Bergrab was awarded the 2023 STAR Region IX winner at a luncheon in Thomasville sponsored by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators and the PAGE Foundation. Bergrab will represent the southwest Georgia region (17 counties) at the State Professional Association of Georgia Educators STAR Competition and Banquet on April 24 in Duluth with a chance for a college scholarship.

Bergrab was recognized as Sherwood Christian Academy’s 2023 STAR Student in February at a STAR Student/Teacher luncheon sponsored by the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce. Bergrab selected Vicki Davis to be his STAR Teacher. Bergrab was then recognized by the Albany Chamber of Commerce as being this year’s Albany Area STAR Student. This award is given to the single student in the Albany/Dougherty County area with the highest SAT score.

Tags