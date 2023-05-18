ALBANY -- This summer a team from Auburn University, led by Fisheries Biology graduate student Jamie Rogers, has continued its research of shoal bass in the lower Flint River watershed.

The shoal bass (Micropterus cataractae) is a species of black bass endemic to the Flint River and a few other watersheds in Georgia. It is a highly sought after game fish because of its fighting ability and beauty. Recently it was named the official state riverine sportfish by the Georgia legislature.

