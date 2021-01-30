TIFTON — Despite COVID-19 restrictions, the Baldwin Players at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College believe the show must go on.
The Players are seeking actors and actresses for a spring 2021 original adaptation of the Morality Plays presented as a Reader’s Theatre production on video.
Brian Ray, professor of English and Theatre and the Baldwin Players’ director, said auditions will be conducted in two different ways. Prospective cast members can submit a self-video of a reading of eight to 10 sentences as if telling the story to a toddler, and again in a normal tone. Video submissions must reach Ray by noon on Feb. 4 at bray@abac.edu .
Prospective cast members also can audition in person on Feb. 2 or Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. in Conger Hall Room 322 on the ABAC campus. In-person auditions will be conducted in the same manner as the self-video submissions. All COVID-19 precautions will apply at the in-person auditions, and masks are required. In-person auditions may be scheduled for a specific time between 6:30 and 8 p.m. by contacting Ray.
“Rehearsals will take place in February and March, and videography will be the fourth week in March and the first week in April, subject to change based on availability of film staff,” Ray said. “Rehearsals and the final project will be conducted with full social distancing requirements met.”
The stories include “Wisdom,” a 15th-century morality play in the true medieval tradition, “Hansel and Gretel,” an adaptation of the Grimm’s Fairy Tale, and “The Game,” an early 20th-century sketch morality interlude.
Ray said auditions are open to all ABAC students, faculty, staff, and community members. Interested persons can contact him at bray@abac.edu for more information.
