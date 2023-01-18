empty bowls.jpg

Albany Area Arts Council Executive Director Nicole Willis, left, and Southwest Georgia Council on Aging Executive Director Izzie Sadler announced Wednesday that the community favorite Empty Bowls event had been moved up this year to March 8 instead of its usually late January date.

 Staff Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ALBANY — The joint Southwest Georgia Council on Aging/Albany Area Arts Council Empty Bowls fundraiser is one of those events that has engrained itself in the DNA of this southwest Georgia community.

As the agencies prepare to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the event that benefits specific programs with both, their executive directors agree that there is a communitywide “emotional attachment” to Empty Bowls that makes it much more than a way to contribute to their programs.

