ALBANY -- If you get to know Glenn and Tandra Singfield as more than just successful businesspeople -- he, the gruff-voiced, no-nonsense "enforcer" of their ventures, she the charming straw that stirs the drink -- part of their appeal is their shared sense of humor.
Asked Friday what it meant to find out their business with sons Glenn II and Gerard -- downtown Albany's The Flint restaurant -- had been selected as Albany's first-ever recipient of the statewide Georgia Cities Foundation Renaissance Award, Tandra Singfield said, deadpan, "It meant I had to buy a new outfit to wear to the awards ceremony."
Glenn Singfield pauses for a beat ... then adds, equally deadpan, "It meant I had to buy her a new outfit."
A conversation about The Flint's honor, which the Singfields accepted at a recent Georgia Municipal Association conference in Savannah, proves, though, that -- their witticisms aside -- the recognition is the result of a shared family vision that was brought to life when The Flint, called by many doubters "Singfield's folly" as they pronounced -- a few even to the family's faces -- that "building down there will never work" -- opened in an inner-city that at the time was mostly abandoned buildings.
"I can't tell you all the affluent people around here who told me, 'Don't waste your money down there,'" Glenn Singfield said as he, Tandra and Glenn II -- known to his many friends and admirers as "Chef G" -- talked about the recent honor they received. "What they didn't understand was that this is something we wanted to do for a community that has been very good to us."
The 112 Pine Ave. Flint is something of a miracle, an elegant establishment built in an old cotton warehouse. Not only is the building a throwback to another time, it's been renovated with a nod to that earlier time as well as modern touches that appeal to tastes of the more refined diner.
"The wood in here is re-used; the skylights that were in the ceilings are now on the doors leading into the kitchen," Glenn Singfield said. "The art we have on the walls is all from local artists, and we even ground the cement in here down to the river rocks that were used at the time.
"The challenge we set for ourselves was to show people what Albany looks like ... all walks of life, all cultures, all the ethnic groups. We wanted to set a standard for our patrons."
Of course, the Singfields had a secret weapon in Chef G, whose award-winning recipes are a mix of the tried and true and the dynamic.
"Yeah, my desire was for 'Deuce' to be a pro offensive lineman and get us out of the ghetto," Glenn Singfield says of his son, who is master chef at both The Flint and the Singfields' other eatery, The Albany Fish Company. "Turns out I could have saved all that money I spent on shoulder pads and helmets and just bought him an Easy Bake Oven and some light bulbs."
For Chef G, coming up with a menu that met his parents' call for "simple" food and his desire for culinary creation was no easy task.
"Mom and dad said they wanted to keep the menu simple, but in my mind I'm thinking, 'I don't want simple,'" Glenn II said. "So, to appease them, I decided to give them what they wanted, but put a tuxedo on it.
"One of my things is, food has got to taste good, but it has to look good, too. So I worked up a menu that's indigenous to the South, but on the weekend I throw in a different taste with a lot of stuff that's never been served anywhere else."
Indeed, one of Chef G's recipes -- shrimp and 'gator po' boy -- was named among Georgia Trend magazine's top Georgia dishes.
It was Downtown Albany Manager Lequerica Gaskins who nominated The Singfields and the Flint for the Renaissance Award, and Glenn Singfield said the public-private partnership his family and other businesses have utilized to open their establishments is a key to downtown development.
"One of the things I like about the growth downtown is that you see so many young businesspeople and entrepreneurs opening businesses," Tandra Singfield said. "And a lot of them have told us that we inspired them to do so. That really makes you feel good."
Adds Glenn: "We've made a serious investment in training people, and we learned from some of the state's great restaurants. We've been able to do that because the city believed and invested in us, just like they did The Flats (at 229, an apartment complex) and Pretoria Fields (a downtown microbrewery). It's our hope that this recognition will fuel more investment in our downtown."
And, Glenn II notes as his father mentions "standing on the shoulders of those who came before us," the Singfields have followed in the footsteps of other bold African American business owners who paved the way for establishments like The Flint.
"Look at the Carters -- Eddie, Sylvia and Martin -- who made Carters Restaurant such a success for so many years downtown," he said. "They were the epitome of good food and Southern hospitality. They, and others like them, inspired us.
"Being a chef was always my No. 1 desire. Now, it's No. 2. Right now the greatest thing to me is seeing people's lives changing because of what they've learned being a part of our team. We've helped them develop and work a plan, and it's changed people's lives. That's what you learn when you've got great teachers, Mr. and Mrs. Miagi over there."
In handing out the Renaissance Award to the Singfields, Georgia Cities Foundation President Pam Sessions said the honor marked "more than just downtown renovation and more than significant financial investment.
"What this award is all about is a city's vision. And Glenn, Tandra, Glenn II and Gerard Singfield embody all that is Albany, Georgia," she said.
