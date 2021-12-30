ALBANY – Being a single mom isn’t easy as it is, but add not having access to reliable transportation and life can quickly get more difficult.
Albany resident NaKecia Smith, a single mom of four kids, found herself in this situation when she had to let her job go.
“It was hard for me and my four kids to get around,” Smith said. “It was even worse because of the pandemic.”
Then United Way of Southwest Georgia and Synovus Bank stepped in. Thanks to the generosity of Synovus Bank, United Way was able to award a vehicle to a deserving partner agency participant. Through this partnership, Smith not only received a Honda Element but Gieryic’s Automotive Repair and Woodall Oil Company also made commitments to assist with basic oil change services for a year and gas incentives.
“Families need a steady source of income, yet transportation presents a difficult and underreported challenge in finding a job and managing life without a car,” United Way of Southwest Georgia President and CEO Shaunae Motley said in a news release. “Synovus understands that opportunity doesn’t count unless you’re able to show up for it. Their commitment to the Albany/southwest Georgia community is testimony of what loving your neighbor really means. We are beyond grateful for our banking and community relationship with them.”
Over the past year, Smith has been enrolled in Strive2Thrive, an economic mobility initiative funded in part by United Way. The program helps families move toward self-sufficiency. Working closely with her Strive2Thrive coaches, Smith has been setting and achieving goals. She is pursuing stability and independence through employment/life skills training, and having reliable transportation will help move her and her four children from poverty to prosperity.
Smith became emotional when she picked up the keys for her new car at the United Way office three days before Christmas, and one day before her birthday.
“Honestly, I am so grateful and blessed," she said. "These types of things don’t happen to us.”
Strive2Thrive Executive Director Alvita Swain has worked with Smith for more than a year.
“There is not a more deserving person," Swain said. "This generous hand-up for a single mom of four is an example of what can happen when the business community partners with United Way of Southwest Georgia. Partner agencies like Strive2Thrive are then able to assist families to move from surviving to thriving.”
Synovus Commercial Banker and Vice-President of Community Banking Daniel Stone also talked more about the bank's their commitment to community.
“Today, we are honored to continue community legacy through our partnership with United Way of Southwest Georgia and Strive2Thrive and our new friendship with Ms. Smith," Stone said. "To our partners at United Way and Strive to Thrive, thank you for providing economic mobility programming that impacts individuals and their families so positively. Ms. Smith, we applaud you for your achievements through Strive to Thrive, recognizing that you’ve overcome some monumental challenges along the way. Your perseverance is commended and will continue to take you far.
"We’re so pleased to be a part of this next, important step in your journey and will be praying for you and cheering you on along the way.”
For more than 65 years, United Way of Southwest Georgia has been an innovative force in the community, successfully responding to emerging needs and transforming people’s lives. The agency's work is focused on education, financial stability and health – the building blocks for a good life. United Way invests in quality programs, advocates for better policies, engages people in the community and generates resources. United Way of Southwest Georgia serves a geographic territory of 13 counties: Baker, Calhoun, Crisp, Dooly, Dougherty, Early, Lee, Mitchell, Randolph, Sumter, Terrell, Wilcox and Worth. To learn more, visit http://www.unitedwayswga.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.