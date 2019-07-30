riverfrontstandalone.jpg

There's no view of the sky quite like the view during the upswing on a swingset, like the one at Riverfront Park in Albany. After a week of rainy weather, the region has settled into a pattern of mostly sunny and hot days as summer winds down.

 Staff Photo: Tammy Fletcher

There's no view of the sky quite like the view during the upswing on a swingset, like the one at Riverfront Park in Albany. After a week of rainy weather, the region has settled into a pattern of mostly sunny and hot days as summer winds down.

Tags

Stay Informed