Students from International Studies Elementary Charter School engage in a hands-on art project as part of their December 2022 field trip to the Albany Museum of Art. Smile Doctors is partnering with the AMA to fund monthly school field trips to the museum. There is no cost to schools for the field trips.

 Special Photo: Albany Museum of Art

ALBANY — Art-loving students will have even more to smile about over the next 12 months thanks to Smile Doctors, which is partnering with the Albany Museum of Art to sponsor school field trips to the museum.

“This generous support from Smile Doctors will have a direct positive impact on the lives of 840 students over the course of the year,” AMA Executive Director Andrew J. Wulf said. “This is the type of strong partnership that can open new worlds, new hopes, and new ideas to young students by exposing them to works of art that can challenge them and spark them to achieve.”

