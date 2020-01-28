ALBANY — First of all, let me make one thing perfectly clear: The idea I am about to propose is not original to me. During the past few weeks, it has come up in discussion with a number of friends and acquaintances. In no way do I want to claim credit for this concept, lest I offend someone by claiming any undue credit. After reading this, you will understand my concern on this point.
As our culture seemingly becomes more and more self-absorbed and intolerant of opposing views or opinions, I believe we should re-institute The Code of Honor. This would immediately make most social media platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, less contentious. Drivers would be more courteous, and general social interaction would be pleasant.
The duel was an arranged engagement between two people with matched weapons and followed a set of predetermined rules. Any deviation from these rules was in itself a breach of honor. Duels were fought on the most part not to kill an opponent but to restore one’s honor by exhibiting one’s willingness to risk their life for it.
During the 17th and 18th centuries, most duels were conducted with swords. Over time, technological advances led to the short sword and pistol replacing the sword as the weapon of choice. In Europe, the duel was reserved for nobility, mainly because they felt that honor was reserved for the upper-class. In Colonial America and even more so on the expanding frontier, where courtrooms were sparse, we were much more liberal with our concept of honor. In America, the pistol or Bowie knife became the weapons of choice.
Duels were generally an all-male affair. However, on rare occasions duels were conducted between women. Most duels were not fought with the goal of death but that of drawing first blood. Most “gentlemen” were deeply concerned not only with their own death but taking the life of another. This led to a mortality rate of only about 20%. However, a few rare individuals were either really sensitive about their honor or actually relished the duel. Andrew Jackson claimed to have fought at least 14 duels.
Another aficionado of the duel was James “Jim” Bowie. His duel on a Louisiana sandbar on Sept. 19, 1827, made him an American icon long before the Alamo. Two men, Samuel Levi Wells III and Dr. Thomas Harris Maddox, had agreed to fight a duel, bringing along their mutual supporters. The duel concluded when both men shot and missed twice. While they may have felt their honor was intact, the attending supporters, including Bowie, were not satisfied and a brawl between them broke out. Bowie and his massive knife became legend that day when, although being shot at least three times and stabbed with a sword cane, he killed the sheriff of Rapides Parish with his knife.
The duel was more popular in the southern United States, and this carried over to the Western frontier, where Samuel Colt’s revolver “made all men equal.” The revolver was used in gunfights to not only protect one’s honor, but to resolve disputes where courtrooms were rare. Although legislation prohibiting duels existed since the practice began, it was public opinion, not prohibition, that brought them to an end.
It should come as no surprise that in a period when a perceived slight or injustice could lead to a challenge with ball or blade, people would tend to be just a little more civil towards one another. While most people today perceive manners as having a basis in timidity, the opposite is true.
A gentleman should always walk on a woman’s left side. This tradition goes back to Medieval times when a man always carried a sword on his left-hand side, which is easier for a right-handed man to grasp and draw. Therefore, a woman walking on his right was less likely to be accidentally stabbed or interfere with him drawing his weapon if the need arose. When swords fell out of fashion, men continued the practice because when walking along a street it kept the woman guarded from runaway carriages and horse droppings. The only exception to this is if the man was actively serving in the military and might be required to salute frequently.
The tradition of shaking hands has been in practice since the 5th century BC, when swords were commonly carried. Since swords were predominantly worn on the left, the extension of one’s right hand when meeting showed you had no intent on using it to draw your sword in anger.
Tipping your hat, like handshaking, was a gesture of friendship. By raising the visor on your helmet, you not only acknowledge your identity, you willingly made yourself vulnerable and indicated you had no desire to attack. This tradition morphed into tipping your hat as a greeting and removing it when going indoors.
Keeping our elbows off the table also goes back to Medieval times, when a seat at the table literally gave you the opportunity to sit with royalty and take part in the conversations being held. These feasts were buffets in the grandest sense, and placing your elbows on the table was seen as an effort to gain an unfair advantage by taking up more than your fair share of table space. Trying to nudge others away from the prime pickings with your elbows was frowned upon.
Another bit of table etiquette is focused on how we use our utensils. Originally in Europe, after the invention and acceptance of the fork as a table utensil, it was transferred to the right hand after cutting food. At that time, it was considered proper that all utensils only be used in the right hand. This tradition was carried to the American colonies, where it survives to this day.
In Europe, a more rapid style of eating evolved whereby the fork remains in the left hand with the tines turned down and the knife is held in the right. Once a morsel of food is cut, it is immediately transferred to the mouth by the left hand. When other items, such as potatoes and vegetables are eaten, the tines remain down and food is guided onto the back of the fork, which does not rotate or change hands on the trip to one’s mouth. The knife and fork are both held with the handle in the palm and between the thumb and forefinger. This rapid eating style has been adopted by most foreign countries.
Saying “bless you” when someone sneezes came into vogue while the plague, or “Black Death,” ravaged Europe. Pope Gregory, whose predecessor died of the disease, decreed that when anyone was heard to sneeze, an early sign that they might have contracted the disease. They should be told, “God bless you.”
In almost every culture, finger-pointing is taboo, as it was associated with someone attempting to cast a spell on another. Another explanation, “Michelangelo’s Finger,” suggests that when a finger is pointed at us, we feel vulnerable and exposed to others whom we perceive are trying to judge us.
When we are invited to an event and asked to, “Please RSVP,” the original classier sounding request in French, which gained popularity in the 18th century, “répondez s’il vous plait,” or call me and let me know if you are coming or not.
The practice of leaving a server a “tip” was started in 17th-century taverns when service in the crowded establishment could be sketchy. In order “to ensure promptitude,” patrons were wise to slip some cash prior to being served. A long way from today’s debate on what to give or even whether we give our server something following their service.
These are just a few pointers that might prevent your having to appear at dawn and provide satisfaction for an unintended slight. Interestingly, it has become apparent in doing the research for this article that the root of honor is based on self-respect. If you do not respect yourself, it is difficult to show respect for others.
