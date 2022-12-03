eagle scouts.jpg

From left, new Eagle Scouts Reece Ellion and Grace Mallow — the first female members of the local council to earn Scouting’s top honor — and eighth-grader Blaine Ellion were honored during a ceremony Thursday night. Reece Ellion and Mallow are members of Troop 13, an all-female troop, while Blaine Ellion is a member of Troop 15.

ALBANY — There was so much about the ceremony that elevated three members of local Scout troops to the level of Eagle Scout that could be described as historic, it’s hard to know where to begin.

There was the recognition of the first two female Scouts — Reece Ellion and Grace Mallow, both 18 — in the area council to attain Eagle Scout status, an amazing accomplishment for Troop 13, which was chartered on Feb. 1, 2019, the first day that female troops were officially allowed into Scouting.

