ALBANY -- The South Georgia Council, Boy Scouts of America will host the 30th annual Lem Griffin Wild Game Dinner and Auction on Oct. 13 at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds, 810 S. Westover Blvd., in Albany.
The community gathering is one of the most anticipated events of the year and supports local Scouting and all the programs that have a positive effect in the lives of thousands of boys and girls in the region. Opportunity to attend with either individual ticket purchases, table purchases for groups or businesses, and event sponsorships can be found on the council website www.sgcbsa.org/wildgamedinner or by contacting Sam McCord at sam.mccord@scouting.org or by calling (229) 300-0649.
Highlights of this fantastic evening include:
· Dinner for the Wild Game Dinner is just that – wild. A large buffet prepared by Austin Newman and his staff at Austin’s Fire Grill and Oyster Bar will feature quail, gator, venison, smoked chicken, fried fish and roasted vegetable. A hosted full bar rounds out the dining experience.
· Not only do the Scouts set up a large silent auction, they also bring in a professional auctioneer team for a live auction and gun raffle. Odds are great to win items well below list price. Silent auction items include tools, gift items, overnight getaways, golf outings, art work and crafts. Live auction items include hunting and fishing trips, vacation spots, and raffle tickets ($25 each or $100 for five tickets) can make you the winner of one of five rifles or shotguns.
· All proceeds go to support the South Georgia Council Scout programs reaching thousands of boys and girls in 28 south Georgia counties.
Over a 112-year history, Scouting has touched the lives of millions of young people and is more important today than at any other time. All programs now serve both boys and girls and young men and women. The mission remains the same: to help prepare young people to make ethical choices throughout their lifetimes by instilling in them the values found in the Scout Oath and Law.
The Scout Oath: On my honor, I will do my best to do my duty to God and my country and to obey the Scout Law; to help other people at all times and to keep myself physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight.
The Scout Law: A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent.
This dinner is named after the late Lem Griffin, who was instrumental in starting the Wild Game Dinner 30 years ago. Griffin and his legacy live on as he has had such a huge impact on so many lives in our community.
“It’s a fundraiser for the Boy Scouts, but I always look at it as more than just a fundraiser,” Griffin once said. “It’s an opportunity to bring the community together.”
As school starts up again, it is the traditional recruiting season to welcome new families into Scouting programs. Cub Scouts are for boys and girls ages 5-10, while Scouts BSA has all-boy troops or all-girls troops, ages 11-18. Scouting also offers high-adventure crews for young men and women ages 14-20 and career awareness programs called exploring, also for young men and women in the 14-20 age range.
“We build leaders, with no regards to what type of family or income level they come from," Assistant Scout Executive Sam McCord said. "Scouting is inclusive to everyone; we are here to develop the next generation of leaders for our communities.”
To find a Scouting unit in your area, call (229) 242-2331 or visit www.beascout.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.