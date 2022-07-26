ALBANY -- The South Georgia Council, Boy Scouts of America will host the 30th annual Lem Griffin Wild Game Dinner and Auction on Oct. 13 at the Exchange Club Fairgrounds, 810 S. Westover Blvd., in Albany.

The community gathering is one of the most anticipated events of the year and supports local Scouting and all the programs that have a positive effect in the lives of thousands of boys and girls in the region. Opportunity to attend with either individual ticket purchases, table purchases for groups or businesses, and event sponsorships can be found on the council website www.sgcbsa.org/wildgamedinner or by contacting Sam McCord at sam.mccord@scouting.org or by calling (229) 300-0649.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.