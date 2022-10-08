LAKELAND -- The South Georgia Council held its annual Scout Council Camporee the weekend of Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at Camp Patten in Lakeland.
More than 150 scouts and leaders attended from troops among the South Georgia Council, including Troop 864 of Lakeland, Troop 99 of Leesburg, Troop 270 of Cordele, Troop 454 of Valdosta, Troop 491 of Valdosta, Troop 440 of Hahira, Troop 99 of Albany, Troop 15 of Albany, Troop 13 of Albany, Troop 2020 of Valdosta, Troop 3 of Albany, Troop 100 of Sylvester, Troop 410 of Valdosta and Troop 21 of Americus.
Competition was focused on Emergency Preparedness skills including emergency fire building, river rapid escape, first aid, fire brigade obstacle course, water rescue, rope bridge building, survival training, and Dutch oven dessert cooking.
Troop 100 of Sylvester, sponsored by The Kiwanis Club of Sylvester, took first place; Troop 440 of Hahira, sponsored by Hahira United Methodist Church, took second place, and Troop 270 of Cordele, sponsored by Cordele First United Methodist Church, took third place.
The yearly call-out ceremony for those Scouts newly elected to Withlacoochee Lodge of the Order of the Honor (Scouting’s honor camper society) was held on Saturday night. Eighteen scouts were called out and will be completing their ordeal within the next year.
South Georgia Council serves thousands of girls and boys in scouting in 28 counties in south Georgia. For more information on Scouting in south Georgia, go to https://www.sgcbsa.org/.
