LAKELAND -- The South Georgia Council held its annual Scout Council Camporee the weekend of Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at Camp Patten in Lakeland.

More than 150 scouts and leaders attended from troops among the South Georgia Council, including Troop 864 of Lakeland, Troop 99 of Leesburg, Troop 270 of Cordele, Troop 454 of Valdosta, Troop 491 of Valdosta, Troop 440 of Hahira, Troop 99 of Albany, Troop 15 of Albany, Troop 13 of Albany, Troop 2020 of Valdosta, Troop 3 of Albany, Troop 100 of Sylvester, Troop 410 of Valdosta and Troop 21 of Americus.

