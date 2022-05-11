MOULTRIE – South GeorgiaLEADS celebrated a milestone event in March with the completion of its SGL 2.0 experience for alumni. With 14 alumni from across the previous five years of regional leadership programming, participants were tasked with creating regional action plans around three, self-selected priority and challenge areas facing south Georgia.
The teams chose to focus on the following issues: 1) work force development, 2) regional capacity, and 3) health and wellness of the region. With evaluation and feedback from a team of judges from around the state with subject matter expertise within each of these areas, SGL 2.0 was a first of its kind leadership alumni program in Georgia.
“I returned because I wanted to improve my understanding of critical issues impacting economic growth, and for a chance to contribute to positive change in our region,” alum Renata Elad, dean of the Stafford School of Business at ABAC, said.
The class was tasked with working together in what some may call a “sprint” — with only five months to get to know each other, settle on a concept, conduct interviews and research their topic areas. The program utilized a design-thinking model to address issues, invited potential funders across the state to hear their concepts and offer feedback, and ultimately had each team present in a “Shark Tank” style closing session in March.
“Regionalism is the core competency of SGL," Elad said. "Within that framework, we were able to use our diverse backgrounds and perspectives to investigate and come up with solutions to tangible issues that impact our lives. Each team worked on a different concern and had a different approach to the solution. But universally, we came to the same conclusion that with a little help we have the resources within the region to advance our economic growth and bring to light the aspects that continue to draw people to south Georgia.”
The three teams were paired with mentors from the South GeorgiaLEADS Board. Rachael Oliver, regional manager for Georgia Family Connection Partnership, was one of those mentors.
“SGL 2.0 was an amazing experience because, as a mentor, I was able to get to know the class participants more in depth and work closely with them by providing my own skills, knowledge, and leadership to help in the process and ultimately in the creation of their own unique project," Oliver said. "This class was a true test of putting leadership to action and creating a viable project that could be sustainable in our region with great benefits to improve pertinent issues.”
The fourteen SGL alumni who committed to impacting change in the region are:
Colquitt County
Sarah Adams, UGA Archway Partnership
Tommie Beth Willis, Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce
Dougherty County
Rob Collins, NEOS Technologies Inc.
Bridges Sinyard, Adams Exterminators
Brianna Wilson, Southern Point Staffing
Lee County
William Hancock, Webb Properties
Patsy Shirley, Lee County Family Connections
Lowndes County
A.C. Braswell, City of Valdosta
Angela Ward, The Game Changers
Michael Smith, Greater Valdosta United Way
Sumter County
Elena Carne, T31 Inspired Handcrafted Apparel
Jessica Sinclair, J. Nicole Sinclair LLC/K.E.Y.S. to Transformation Inc.
Tift County
Renata Elad, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College
Eric Larson, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College
Georgia Power Area Manager in Metro West Atlanta and chair of the Regional Business Coalition of Metropolitan Atlanta, Trevor Quander was one of the judges on hand during the final presentation of action plans.
“What a brilliant concept," Quander said. "To have past graduates come back through the program and provide real time solutions for pressing community issues and problems is ingenious. This will most likely become a best practice and model standard for other regional and strategic leadership programs. This not only helps identify current leaders in the community but provides metrics when certifying and validating a groups’ energy and effort to contribute. Hats off to South GeorgiaLEADS 2.0.”
Guest judges for the final presentations included Steve Card, executive director, Georgia Recreation and Park Association; Austin Chancy, housing policy analyst, Georgia Department of Community Affairs; DeAnnia Clements, president, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College; Kimberly Hobbs, Community & Economic Development director, Southern Georgia Regional Commission; Andrea Schruijer, chair, Locate South Georgia Board of Directors and Executive Director, Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority; and Trevor Quander.
“When LEADS launched, we all knew there would come a day we would need to take a next step, answer the 'so what' question of why we do this," South GeorgiaLEADS Chair Barbara Grogan said. "SGL 2.0 is the first step in answering that question. Participants thought critically about needs of region, crafted responses and ideas to meet the needs, and formulated their ideas into a possible process for response.
"Now, with our network of over 160 alumni, leaders and supporters across the region, we have the capacity to operationalize the ideas. SGL 2.0 ideas will continue forward as we launch the sixth cohort of LEADS, driving the topics forward and leading southwest Georgia.”
South GeorgiaLEADS will return to its traditional programming in August, with recruitment for the 2022-2023 class to begin in June. For more information about South GeorgiaLEADS, visit www.southgeorgialeads.com, or contact Grogan at (229) 921-1457 or bgrogan@selectmoultrie.com.
