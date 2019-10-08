ALBANY — How many days til Christmas? What ... less than 90 days? Oh, my goodness; it’s coming too soon.
Want to know where to shop, relax and enjoy a day? The Southern Market Place Event has it all covered.
The Southern Market Place Event will provide a unique opportunity for both vendors and visitors. This year the event will be held at the Hasan Shrine Temple Annex on Nov. 16, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
The event will take place indoors with air/heat in the Hasan facility, and the experience comes complete with restroom facilities. The event will take place rain or shine. Electricity will be available for vendors at an extra charge. Shoppers will be able to enjoy a Car Cruise In and many other Big Boy Toy displays on the grounds. The Marines will be at the Market Place, collecting Toys for Tots. There will be a variety of tasty festival concessions for everyone to enjoy while shopping and relaxing.
If there is someone special on your shopping list who needs a unique gift this year, give this event a try. The arts and crafts offered will all be handmade by artists. The variety of unique gifts offered will surely help fill many Christmas lists with presents that will be treasured for years to come. There are vendor spaces still available; contact event coordinators at southernmarketplaceevent@gmail.com.
Visit the Southern Market Place Event. Admire the beautiful cars at the Cruise In and the various displays of Big Boy Toys. See beautiful one-of-a-kind items handcrafted by talented artists. And while you’re at it, choose just the thing for that special someone’s gift this holiday season.