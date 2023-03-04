TIFTON — Dr. Greg Anderson received the John B. Prince III Distinguished Service Award as Southwell recognized 2022 award-winners and long-serving employees at a virtual awards ceremony.
“Each year, our system holds an awards banquet to salute our skilled, compassionate and hard-working staff members," Southwell President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Dorman said in a news release. "We chose to recognize our honorees virtually again this year."
Dorman lauded Anderson for "improving the lives of countless patients" during his tenure with the health system.
“Dr. Anderson was integral in establishing Tift Regional Medical Center as the health care institution of choice within our region and beyond,” the Southwell CEO said. “He provided skilled and compassionate urological care for more than 34 years in Tifton, which improved the lives of countless patients and enhanced the overall health of our community.”
Named after the chairman of the Tift County Hospital Authority, the John B. Prince III Distinguished Service Award recognizes "a long-standing associate of Southwell who is also an established leader in the community, using their influence to enhance the mission of the hospital."
Lorenzo Gomez, a registered dietician with the Diabetes Learning Center, was recognized as the Dixon-Dorminy Employee of the Year for Tift Regional Medical Center. Lisa Moore, an LPN with the Sylvia Barr Center, was named the Southwell Medical Outstanding Employee of the Year.
The winner of the Jensen-Patrick Nursing Excellence Award, an award presented by the Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation, was RN Morgan Harrison, who serves in Labor and Delivery at TRMC.
The foundation also presented the Exceptional Physician Award to Dr. Mark Brulte with the TRMC Emergency Department. An Advanced Practice Provider Leadership Award went to Todd Veazey.
Southwell also saluted employees with five, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 and 35 years of service. LPN Sara Reese received special recognition for 50 years of service.
“Sara has worked in the Nursery since 1971," Dorman said. "After graduation from Thomas Area Tech, Sara began her nursing career at Tift General and has continued to be a loyal employee.
“Our health care heroes work around the clock to meet the needs of patients. Whether it’s at one of our hospitals, clinics, outpatient centers, or at our skilled nursing facility, the Southwell team merits our deepest gratitude, admiration and support. On behalf of the Southwell Board and administrative team, thanks to all of our staff members for putting patients first.”
