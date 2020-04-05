ALBANY -- Albany Herald reader Debbie Blanchard (who also happens to be one of Albany's really good people) had an idea that I think is an ideal one, one that would at the very least distract us from the pandemic that has taken over virtually every aspect of our world.
Blanchard sent me an email with the suggestion that we "invite readers to email The Albany Herald what they are doing while 'sheltering in place.'" I think that's a great idea -- and a great way to share ideas that will help people find things to do while they're, essentially, stuck at home.
Deb wrote in her email: "For example, I am aggressively cleaning my house and packing things that I do not need or use. (I) Will donate to local organization like Habitat when they are allowed to reopen. Husband is organizing his fishing toys, trying to make positive use of this confined time. This is a task frequently put off, and we say we will do it later. For us, ‘later is now!'
"I would enjoy reading about how people are spending their time during this time, i.e., family, gardening, etc."
I'd like to add my own suggestion to Deb's idea -- and, yes, it's one that I semi-stole/borrowed from the Albany Museum of Art (sorry, Hendricks). Along with your "how I'm passing my time while sheltered at home" ideas, send along a photo, too. We'll plan to use some of these in subsequent issues of The Herald.
Hey, at least that's another 30 minutes or so you'll have to help fight off your addiction to watching soap operas.
(Send any sheltering-in-place suggestions and/or photos to carlton.fletcher@albanyherald.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.