ALBANY -- Ed Rynders has always had his detractors. He's a politician; it comes with the territory.
But even Rynders' most vocal opponents will admit -- some grudgingly, but still -- that there is no more astute politician currently serving southwest Georgia constituents. As Dougherty County Attorney Spencer Lee -- a member of Jimmy Carter's famed "Peanut Brigade" and a wizened observer of the body politic -- put it, "Ed will be hard to replace; he's not irreplaceable, but then no one is. But he is such an astute politician because he put himself, through his hard work, in position to be a player in the state."
Rynders announced a couple of weeks ago that he planned to vacate the state House District 152 seat he's had a stranglehold on for the past 17 years. When some issues within the Lee County School System, where Rynders' wife Jane and his daughter Megan Ealam were previously employed, arose and Ed and Jane Rynders moved to St. Simons Island, Rynders had the choice of staying in the House as the 152 representative (because he still owns property in the district) or stepping down.
With retirement looming, the career change for Jane, and the disclosure that persistent health issues had left him facing the reality of his own mortality, Rynders decided to put the goings-on at the Gold Dome behind him, opting instead to consider a late-in-life career change (Rynders is 59) that might likely include consulting.
"It was like a perfect storm," Rynders said of the forces that aligned to influence a decision that he admits he worried over for weeks before opting to announce his resignation. "At this point in my life, I don't know how I'm supposed to 'turn the politics off.' But I knew that I had to make my family and my health the No. priorities in my life."
The news of Rynders' decision to resign his seat comes at a time that state Sen. Greg Kirk, R-Americus, has serious health issues after being diagnosed with cancer. Many openly wonder about a possible leadership vacuum in a region that is engaged in a decadeslong struggle to maintain population in one of the fastest-growing states in the nation. Most of the new Georgians are locating in rapidly expanding metro Atlanta.
Among those who recognized the impact Rynders had on southwest and rural Georgia is Gov. Brian Kemp.
“Over the years, Rep. Ed Rynders has served his district and the state of Georgia with integrity and loyalty," Kemp said after receiving Rynders' letter of resignation. "A fierce advocate for his constituents on every issue, he always led with a servant’s heart.
"Ed will be sorely missed under the Gold Dome by countless Georgians across the aisle. My family is deeply grateful for his friendship, and we wish him the very best in his retirement.”
Lee County Commissioner Rick Muggridge, long considered a possible successor to Rynders if the latter chose to seek higher office, acknowledged that Rynders' grasp of politics is a rare commodity that was built in a relatively short period.
"We look at his 17 years (in office) and think he's been there a while now, but the truth is 17 years is nowhere near the tenure of men like George Hooks (of Americus), Mark Taylor (of Albany) and (current Lee County Attorney) Jimmy Skipper," Muggridge said. "To do what (Rynders) did in such a short period of time -- open doors, climb ladders -- is really amazing.
"That's why I'm most concerned about his decision (to resign). Nobody thinks about all the elements of an issue harder, nobody is more strategic than Ed Rynders. And while I've thought about (a possible run for the HD 152 seat) 1,000, 2,000 times, talked it over with my wife and with Ed, I honestly -- as corny as this may sound -- think I can do more for this community as a county commissioner than as a state representative. I'll never say never, but what I'd like to see is a younger person move into that position who's willing to spend the 20 years or so it takes to learn the ropes and be the kind of representative Ed has always been."
Rynders said that if his health allows him to do so, he's considering using his experience in the state Legislature to create a consulting career focusing on the areas of health care, rural economic development, local government and the not-for-profit sector.
Muggridge, for one, says the region would be foolish not to take advantage of Rynders' knowledge and skills if he decides to offer his services.
"I hope Ed does pursue a lobbying career," the Lee commissioner said. "We've never hired a lobbyist in Lee County, but there's no question we would benefit from the voice of a man with his expertise and knowledge of the way the system works in Atlanta. I know I'd jump at the chance to have someone like that representing our community's interests."
Lee laughed at the plight of local officials who tried to "sneak up to Atlanta" in an end-run attempt to garner influence without Rynders' knowledge.
"That would not bode well for anyone who tried it," Lee said, adding that Rynders was "an astute politician who always had the ability to match the needs of his constituents with the right people in the legislature who could help the people of his district."
Rynders laughs when he's asked about his penchant at times for "rubbing some people the wrong way."
"Look, I was raised poor white trash, what I guess you'd call 'at-risk' today," he said. "I was raised by a single mother, and we had to move often to stay ahead of the rent. We struggled our whole life, but if I did something wrong, my mother would whup my ass. It became an environment where failure was not an option. That's what shaped me politically.
"I have accomplished things in my career that I never thought possible. And if I stepped on some toes along the way, my apologies. But if I hadn't had that chip on my shoulder, I don't know what might have happened."
Kemp has called for a special election to fill the HD 152 seat to coincide with the Nov. 5 municipal election. Qualifying, which has not yet been set, has traditionally been held at the state Capitol.