DAWSON – For anyone who has recently lost a friend or family member to COVID-19, the numbers instantly become meaningless. To paraphrase someone on social media that I admire, “Why do I shed tears for someone I know and not the other (insert number) that have died?”
Despite our grief, COVID-19 is rapidly becoming a staggering game of numbers. The first and most obvious are those dealing with morbidity, mortality and now, encouragingly, survival.
Beyond this, depending on personal circumstance numbers relating to unemployment, business closures, the stock market and personal bank accounts have taken on a new significance.
For small business owners, the numbers are staggering, changing rapidly and coming in a relentless wave. Each number and its fluctuation are forcing decisions that not only impact a business’ bottom line but the lives and future of the employees.
Numbers released earlier this week indicate 133,820 Georgians filed unemployment claims for the week ending March 28. A figure that was almost 12 times greater than the previous week. Most analysts believe these numbers will continue to climb until the pandemic itself crests.
I had scheduled interviews with area business owners to discuss why their liquor stores were considered essential services and how they were operating them during the current public health crisis. During these conversations a bigger story emerged.
My first interview was with Milan Patel at the Dawson Warehouse Package Store, which he owns and operates in partnership with Umang Patel. One of the first things I learned was that the currently flourishing package store was only a small part of the partnership’s holdings.
“We also have the Dairy Queen up the road here in Dawson; it has a drive-thru so it’s doing OK.”
Milan Patel highlighted the fact that the partners were fortunate in the fact that they also own the strip mall where the package store is located. Just over a week ago, nine thriving businesses were operating successfully beside them and were able to pay rent. Wednesday, the Pizza shop at the other end of the mall from their package store was the only tenant that was still in operation.
Talking to Umang Patel, another set of numbers facing the partners became evident: a dramatic decrease in the number of employees required to run their businesses that are still open.
“I was knee-deep in the stimulus package yesterday,” Patel said. “We have had to lay off 50% of our employees at the package store and 60% at the Dairy Queen. In Albany, we had to close Newk’s, so that’s a 100% layoff at that location. We could not figure out a way to safely do curbside at that location.”
There again, the partners own the strip mall where Newk’s is located. But that mall now has only 5 of the 15 tenants open for business. Another 75% reduction in just a few days.
And so the partners are involved in the juggling act of determining what is the best short- and long-range plan of action for their employees as well as their long-range plan for their business ventures, which include being the landlords of Panera Bread, Olive Garden, Steak&Shake and Arbys franchises operating in Albany, prior to mandated closures.
“I’m in the shopping center business. My tenants are closed. They are not closed by choice,” Milan Patel said. “It’s not like they went to a wedding or took a vacation and budgeted to pay you while they are closed. They are shut down by proxy of the government or by a government action.
“My safe havens are no longer my safe haven. Who ever thought in a million years that an Olive Garden in the United States would close? Newk’s is a $2 million-a-year operation. You can plan for a downturn of 1.7% or even 1.8%. But who can plan for 0?”
Interestingly, both partners are exceptionally upbeat about their future. This may come from their cultural backgrounds.
Milan Patel was raised in the United States in a hybrid culture of east and west.
“The way we have grown is going to come back to hurt us,” the businessman said. “By us, I mean as Americans. We have the lowest savings rate in the industrialized world. Americans save less than 5% of their income. In the Asian countries, it’s in the mid-20s. There, you have to save. You have no social welfare, no Social Security, no Section 8 housing. The only services you get are those you can pay for.”
Umang Patel recalls growing up in Zambia in South-Central Africa.
“My mom was a single parent, and she took what she could to give us our opportunities,” he said. “She taught us to be good at as many things as you can. Be relevant; the more skill sets you have, the more relevant you can be. Maintain your usefulness.
“I have a different perspective. A lot different. I grew up where scarcity was the norm and luxury was nonexistent. I’m a citizen of the United States and go to bat for this country. I grew up where toilet paper was a luxury. There was no running water on a reliable basis. We kept 5-gallon containers under the stainless-steel sink for sustenance.”
Umang and Milan Patel — who are not related — met as freshmen at the University of Georgia.
“It would probably be foolish to say we had a plan early on, but we did look at shielding our investments. It is consciously Asian,” Umang Patel said.
But to the outsider looking in during these trying times, it is obvious the partners developed a plan. Today, their planning, investing and conservative approach has them in a position where they believe they can weather this financial storm. They currently have had to lay off about 68 employees. At least 75% of their tenants are closed for an indefinite period with no source of revenue.
The decisions they are facing are not simple or painless. The numbers they are dealing with change daily. If they lay off employees and close some of their businesses, some employees may actually benefit from a short-term financial increase. This results from recent decisions on combined state and federal unemployment compensation.
Will there be a hireable work force if the economy turns around before these benefits expire and potential employees can continue to draw benefits that exceed their previous salaries?
How do they work with tenants who cannot currently reopen and have no income stream for rent at a shuttered business?
“I told (our tenants) we would work with them,” Milan Patel said. “If you want to be working with that guy in 10 years, you better work with him today. You need to make wise choices.”
For both partners, these are not easy decisions based on the bottom line.
“I know my employees,” Umand Patel said. “I know who they are. I know about their lives.”
“This should be the most beautiful day in April,” Milan observed. “But it’s not!”
