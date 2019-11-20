ATHENS -- While you are planning your Thanksgiving menu, save a spot next to the turkey for several former finalists in the University of Georgia’s Flavor of Georgia food product contest.
Whether added to an old recipe or served on their own, these delicious additions to the table will have Georgia on your guests’ minds, and in their bellies too.
1. Wild Elderberry Pepper Jelly: Fairywood Thicket Farm, Fairburn
2018 Jams and Jellies Winner
A festive preserve for the holidays — surprise your guests by using this flavorful elderberry pepper jelly instead of a traditional red or green pepper jelly.
* 2. Honey Cinnamon Pecan Butter: Goodson Pecans, Leesburg
2018 Miscellaneous and Grand Prize Winner
Pass the butter, please. If you love cinnamon, you’ll want to spread this butter on all of your Thanksgiving breads and rolls. It makes a great addition to cookies, too.
3. Black Rock Cheese: CalyRoad Creamery, Sandy Springs
2018 Dairy Products Finalist
This aged goat cheese with crushed black pepper is great as an appetizer with crackers or as a snack between meals.
4. Beecon Grind: White Oak Pastures, Bluffton
2018 Meat and Seafood Finalist
If turkey isn’t your thing, or you’re looking to mix things up, grill up a delicious burger or make sliders for an appetizer with this grass-fed beef (80%) and Iberico bacon (20%) mix.
5. Ginger’s Bunkhouse Spicy Ginger Ale: Bunkhouse Beverages, Athens
2018 Beverages Winner
Spice up your holiday with this twist on a classic soda. Serve over ice, add to your favorite drink or make your own concoction. It’s guaranteed to be delicious.
6. Pimento Cheese: Pine Street Market, Avondale Estates
2019 Dairy Products Finalist
It’s not Thanksgiving in the South unless you serve this creamy spread.
7. H.L. Franklin’s Healthy Honey Creamed Honey: H.L. Franklin Healthy Honey, Statesboro
2018 Honey and Related Products Winner
This whipped, creamy spread is made of 100% pure, raw and unfiltered Georgia honey. Slap it on a dinner roll or a biscuit if you’re feeling really Southern.
8. Georgia Blueberry Pie Filling: Pie Provisions, Kennesaw
2019 Confections Winner
This pie filling can be used in many delicious desserts. Get creative and use it as an ingredient shortcut for your cobblers, trifles and, of course, pie.
For more ideas on Georgia-grown food and beverages for your Thanksgiving or other holiday gatherings, visit www.flavorofga.com or look for many Flavor of Georgia products at Stripling’s General Store locations, the Buford Highway Farmers Market, the Farmview Market in Madison, and at farmers markets and grocery stores near you.
Do you have a food or beverage product that should be on Thanksgiving tables statewide? Information on the 2020 University of Georgia Flavor of Georgia food product contest will be available in December, and registration will open to the public in January.
* Southwest Georgia grown!