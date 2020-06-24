ALBANY -- In the latest photo/lyrics contribution by Albany Herald readers, Gail Snipes wrote: I love nature and frequent my garden hoping to capture a good photograph. I found this beautiful yellow swallowtail sipping nectar from an orange daylily recently. On another outing, I discovered this Zebra longwing butterfly on my old fashioned orange and yellow lantana. The Zebra longwing is seen more in Florida than south Georgia. It evolves from a white caterpillar with black spikes on its body and feeds only on passion vine appearing at night. I have only seen one Zebra Longwing caterpillar. I have learned that beauty has to flourish in the light. "Spread your wings and prepare to fly. Oh, fly abandonly into the sun. For you have become a butterfly." "Butterfly" lyric by Mariah Carey. -- Gail Snipes

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.