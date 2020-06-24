ALBANY -- In the latest photo/lyrics contribution by Albany Herald readers, Gail Snipes wrote: I love nature and frequent my garden hoping to capture a good photograph. I found this beautiful yellow swallowtail sipping nectar from an orange daylily recently. On another outing, I discovered this Zebra longwing butterfly on my old fashioned orange and yellow lantana. The Zebra longwing is seen more in Florida than south Georgia. It evolves from a white caterpillar with black spikes on its body and feeds only on passion vine appearing at night. I have only seen one Zebra Longwing caterpillar. I have learned that beauty has to flourish in the light. "Spread your wings and prepare to fly. Oh, fly abandonly into the sun. For you have become a butterfly." "Butterfly" lyric by Mariah Carey. -- Gail Snipes
'Spread Your Wings'
By Gail Snipes Special to The Albany Herald
Updated
