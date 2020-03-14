ATHENS — Spring is coming early this year — earlier in fact than it has in more than a century — and after a long, wet winter, Georgia River Network is antsy to begin exploring Georgia’s rivers.
The statewide river advocacy organization kicks off its 2020 river adventure season April 3-5 with Paddle Georgia Spring on the Satilla, a two-day 21-mile canoe/kayak journey on southeast Georgia’s Satilla River. The deadline to register for this trip is March 22, three days after the spring equinox, which is occurring earlier than it has in 124 years.
Spring on the Satilla is the first of four river adventures this year organized by the Athens-based group with trips spanning the length of the state and ranging from short, daylong paddles to epic seven-day, 100-mile journeys.
GRN’s Paddle Georgia and Hidden Gem river adventure schedule includes a day trip on the Tugaloo May 23 and multiday journeys set for June 20-27 and Oct. 9-12 on the Flint River and Nov. 6-8 on the St. Marys River and Okefenokee Swamp. Additional information about these trips can be found at www.garivers.org/paddle-georgia.
“The purpose of these trips is to establish relationships with Georgia’s rivers,” said Rena Peck, Georgia River Network’s executive director. “Our paddlers usually fall in love with the river, and when that happens they go home to get involved in protecting the rivers, streams and lakes in their own backyard.”
More than just paddle trips, GRN’s river adventures feature education programs; entertainment; visits to sites of historic, cultural or natural significance; river cleanups; stream monitoring; catered meals, and on-river campsites.
GRN’s weeklong Paddle Georgia excursion, which takes place on a different Georgia river each year, is the organization’s largest event of the year, attracting more than 300 participants annually. It is considered the largest weeklong canoe/kayak camping adventure in the country.
This year’s journey charts a course through Middle Georgia from near Thomaston to Oglethorpe on the Flint River June 20-27. Both seven-day and two-day registration options are available.
“Participants have described it as summer camp for adults and families,” said Joe Cook, Paddle Georgia’s coordinator. “It’s a unique alternative to the typical summer family vacation.”
GRN is the state’s only nonprofit organization dedicated solely to protecting the state’s rivers and promoting recreational use of those rivers. It organizes the annual event to bring attention to rivers and promote the development of recreational boating trails.
The group’s river adventures also serve as fundraisers, supporting its work and that of local river protection groups. Since 2005, GRN’s paddle trips have introduced more than 5,000 people to Georgia’s rivers while generating more than $500,000 for river protection and water trail development.
Georgia River Network is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization working to ensure a clean water legacy by engaging and empowering Georgians to protect and restore our rivers from the mountains to the coast.
