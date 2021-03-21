springtime.png

 By Donna Anderson

ALBANY -- Donna Anderson of Albany offers this take on springtime beauty: "Spring is the season between winter and summer. The flowers, bushes and trees are budding, with some making majestic flowers. Our Loropetalums are flowering now. This huge one has been showering its magenta petals to make a purplish-red carpet on the ground making a 'feast' for the eyes. Spring … the season of renewal, strength, and beauty.”

