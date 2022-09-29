squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Wonderfully said, Carlton. Made me sad, but then I already was.
A recent Gallup Poll revealed that more Americans are now smoking marijuana than cigarettes. So why can’t we just toke up and talk it out like hammered human beings?
Carlton, you and your editorial board don’t endorse candidates? Really? You only criticize R Party people while we have an imbecile for a president who, along with his influence-peddling son, has gotten filthy rich from politics. I don’t know, but it kinda, sorta looks like backdoor endorsing. How about you at least make a token effort at being balanced?
Carlton, you write your assessments and critiques of candidates based upon their having a D or R behind their name. Why shouldn’t we vote that way?
Divide 3 trillion by 700 billion. Comes out to a little more than 4. Trump’s and Republicans’ tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations cost the nation $3 trillion; Biden’s student loan forgiveness cost $700 billion. Biden could do 4 times the loan forgiveness and still not come up to Republican’s give-away to corporations and the wealthy.
One thing is for certain: Those of you that are criticizing Christians are certainly not Christians.
Joe Biden must not be so bad because he keeps giving these people in Florida and Texas huge sums of money to assist them with hurricane relief. Personally, I wouldn’t give them a dime.
Would you vote for a man who put a gun to your daughter’s head?
In an example of the blind leading the blind, Navy Vet has aligned himself with Pat-racist. Since I actually graduated from high school and college, I won’t lower myself to answer such verbal jabs as “crybabies” or “dunce hat,” but I suspect that the beer you buy after the midterms will be the one you’re crying in. Signed, Yours Truly
O’She, what a cool story. You have been one of my favorite musicians — and people — for some time now. I’m even more impressed after reading your article.
“Love is the answer, but I own a handgun just in case.” — Senator John Kennedy
Hillary Clinton? Will you RINOs please stop bringing her up when you don’t like the narrative? The true enemy of democracy is Trump and his willing cult. I’m surprised the squawker didn’t deflect with Hunter Biden or President Obama. So predictable.
If you don’t vote with the red wave in November 2022 and in November of 2024, then you might become part of the third world wave the Democrats apparently are creating for all of us.
After reading this column for several years, you Trumpsters sound just like Trump: Waa Waa Waa Waa Waa ... not my fault.
Vaccinated man, I read the teachings of Jesus every day. First, illegals are just that, illegal. Romans 13 teaches that people are to obey the laws of the land. There is a way to enter this country legally. Secondly, why should the border states bear all the responsibility of Illegals coming to this country illegally.
Elevator headed south for Hillary? That’s a laugh. Sounds more like a car headed south to Albany, Georgia. Do you get the point or must I explain it?
