Loeffler claims she is “more conservative than Atilla the Hun.” Whatever that means. Now she blames China for giving Trump and Melania the coronavirus. Even Trump didn’t go there. He just threw shade on the military and police. Since she was captured in a photo near Trump at the Rose Garden super-spreader (unmasked?), has she been tested? Is she self-quarantining?
MM & YT, You are obviously not watching Scott Adams on YouTube or Periscope, otherwise you would completely get Trump’s persona and the reasons for his actions and statements, and you would be more informed.
What has Joe Biden accomplished in his 47 years in DC? Nothing. Oh wait, he has managed to make several family members rich, especially son Hunter. Sweetheart deals made with foreign countries including China, Russia and Ukraine.
I agreed with everything you said today, Carlton. Since I don’t get the paper every day I don’t know if the comments directed toward the older lady were meant for me and something I wrote the other day. If so, I don’t care. Good is good, right is right and love has no color.
You know what I’ve discovered. I don’t miss watching the NFL or NBA at all.
If Lebron James was an Indian chief, his Native American name would be “Chief Running Stream,” meaning man who whines and cries all the time.
To the squawker who said protesters should be put in jail, know the difference: Protesters, no; rioters and looters, yes.
In a previous post, autocorrect changed my reference to NRA classes to glasses. I wasn’t paying attention and didn’t catch it, so this is to correct the corrector. Wish they could just leave things alone.
Let’s go there: After months of calling COVID-19 a “hoax” or “the China flu/virus,” Trump now has it. Most of us hope he recovers; is it really a surprise that he and Melania got it? He has only worn a mask two or three times in public. He even teased Biden in the debate for wearing one. Trump family members disregarded the rules at the debate by not wearing masks.
Your cult president won’t wear a mask, has COVID and still you follow. Please note that he has 10 doctors and the best of care. Can you say the same? You’re lucky if you have one doctor and maybe insurance. Don’t continue to be fooled. Wear your mask, keep your distance. Be safe.
To Yours Truly: If you think Joe Biden is a saint, you need to acknowledge the many years that he and his son used his position for their own personal needs. He used the United States of America. That is sad for those who actually care about this Country.
So a squawker thinks the current Democratic Party asked what this country can do for me? That’s the question Donald Trump and the Republican Party are asking. You must have them confused. That Masked Man
Voters should be required to pass an IQ test before they are allowed to vote. That would spell bad news for Joe Biden and other Democratic candidates.
Trump, the super spreader was diagnosed positive with COVID on Wednesday morning. After knowing this, he held campaign events Wednesday and Thursday. He has blood on his hands.
