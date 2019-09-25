squawkbox@ albanyherald.com
From a massive litter problem to continuous dumping of sewage into the Flint River, Albany has put itself in a death spiral. Throw in the daily criminal activity and a failed school system, and you quickly understand why so many Albanians are moving away. Sad it is.
No, Mr. Fletcher, this is no way to run a country. But it continues because we place our faith in corrupt men, not in God.
It’s a shame that a paper with a Sports section that prints schedules for so many sports and divisions of sports and looks to increase their subscribers can’t print the college football schedule. I’ve tried since the season began to ask you to print the schedule. Some squawks made the paper, some not. Not only that, the Sports Department doesn’t have the common courtesy to return phone calls.
Loved, loved, loved seeing pictures of those dilapidated structures in east Albany coming down. Jon Howard has every right to be like “a kid with a new toy.” He’s been asking for action for years now. Way to go, Mr. Commissioner.
Yep, Congressmen support an inquiry on President Trump, but didn’t want one for President Clinton. Oh, wait, I remember. Clinton was a Democrat. The same reasoning didn’t apply.
The Trump presidency is a low point in our history — our Allies have written him off and are waiting for a change.
I wonder who is really behind this Greta person, who is a puppet for some radical environmental group. There has been climate change since creation, and if she wants to point a finger it should be at China ... the largest polluter on earth.
Here’s the truth about Trump’s latest bit of corruption: “But Obama ...” “But Bill Clinton ...” At least in the eyes of his worshipers.
Yes, when someone tells us something different from what we believe, different from what we have accepted as truth, we tend to react as if they are calling us a lie. It never hurts to investigate ... might have been Reagan that said “Trust, but verify.”
To the squawker about local juries and the DA: I have been a juror on two cases involving gang members. The DA’s cases were so incompetent that we had to let them go. Most of their witnesses didn’t even show up, and they were police officers.
Day care centers with loud screaming children do not belong in once quiet, residential neighborhoods. Think about the residents who are trying to relax.
Fletcher, you say it’s sad when someone who knows nothing about what he’s talking about keeps on talking. You’ve just perfectly described most things you write.
Some people get joy out of the hardships and miseries of others. I pray for those who lost their jobs at Thrush, and I pray that the leaders of that excellent company can regroup and come back stronger. There are a lot of us in this community pulling for you.
Congratulations for another record year of grads from DCSS. Can any of them pass an eighth-grade math test or name the vice president?
Don’t worry, all you who know Trump is America’s chosen one: God will not allow anything to befall our exalted leader. He will continue to rule through the ’20s and maybe even beyond.