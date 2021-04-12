squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Squawker, Prince Phillip was 99 freakin’ years old ... you don’t think, just maybe, old age had something to do with it?
I am confused with the 24 percent number of vaccinated Dougherty residents. Is that of all residents? If so you are counting ineligible newborn to 16-year-olds. Those that are 16 to 55 have only been eligible for a short time. Now if the 24 percent is the number of people 55 and older, then we have a problem. Can someone break this number down?
To Mr. Sarcasm: We do not worship Trump. We just support him in leadership for our country. We only worship God, and Trump is not God.
Mr. Fletcher, you really ought to stick to music when giving opinions; it is obvious you have done zero research into vaccines and health care. As someone who worked at the local hospital over 25 years, I can say I wouldn’t trust a physician unless I knew him/her for many years. The majority are in it for the money. And they do make mistakes.
You should have to show an ID no matter how you vote.
Out of control madness. If the average American “could” comprehend the hundreds of billions of dollars being given to select individuals through inequitable distributions of tax forgiveness, credits, refunds, fraudulent unemployment and stimulus, as well as recovery and immigration payouts, they should be appalled to the point of open revolt.
Idolizing politicians like Donald Trump and Matt Gaetz is like believing the stripper really likes you. Forget it, those narcissists couldn’t care less about you. That Masked Man
I think that MM is short on the IQ; pay attention to the facts, Bubba.
Just like the elections, the Braves lost Sunday night’s baseball game because of political bias. The replay crew needs to be fired. Why bother having replay if you are not going to make a fair, honest ruling? The replay from five angles clearly showed the Phillies baserunner never touched home plate, yet they called him safe.
When half of the people get the idea that they do not have to work because the other half is going to take care of them, and the other half gets the idea that it does no good to work because somebody else is going to get what they work for, that’s the beginning of the end of a nation.
To the Masked Man: Congratulations on finally admitting that you are confused. Everyone else has been well aware of your confusion since your very first squawk.
Lone Ranger, you and your soul mate, along with your lord and master Sleepy Joe, have been confused since the day you were hatched. You definitely need help. I’m pretty sure that any you receive would be a waste of time because you are beyond help. SMR (Smart Mature Republican)
The Green New Deal will cost trillions, but no one knows how much it will decrease world temperature (if at all).
Joe Biden won’t let the media be at the border site nor allow pictures to be taken because he doesn’t want the American people to see the crisis going on.
Does any reasonable person believe those officers just decided to kill a black person in front of all those witnesses during high-profile arrests covered by video cameras?
