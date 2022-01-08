squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Patriot Squawker, are you dense? Trumpsters that stormed the capitol, tried to stop the election certification, wanted to hang the VP, and waved the confederate flag are the criminals and a threat to our democracy. Name one criminal act by Biden, Pelosi, Harris, Clinton or any other boogieman you’ve been told to be afraid of. You are delusional.
The teacher’s union is again threatening to shut down schools so they can sit at home and get paid. Why can’t we learn from past mistakes? The safest place for kids is in school. It’s time to stop playing politics with our kids.
I see where the state Legislature is planning to shut down on Tuesday. Are they planning already a day of mourning for the Georgia Bulldogs? Roll Tide!
Billy Mathis, we do appreciate the fact that our county government has done a good job of handling our finances and keeping them in check. But how much have y’all pi--ed away keeping that hospital fallacy going when we all know it is not going to happen?
Remembering the completely avoidable inflation the Democrats have saddled you with while they celebrate a meager 5% raise in SS benefits is key before you vote in 2022. And also checking your candidates’ skill set in business, finance, upper management with fiscal responsibilities and not just movie production or religious speech giving. The Patriot
I wonder how many electric cars kept their riders safe during the I-95 snow incident?
You folks who find nothing good to say about Albany and Dougherty County: Even those of you who do nothing but complain would have to be impressed with the 4C Academy if you’d open your eyes and minds a bit and check out what they’re doing. It was No. 1 in the state for a reason.
God bless you all, fellow Squawkers, as we look to what 2022 has in store. Let’s hope it’s good news for all.
SMRs, y’all better find a new leader. The defeated former president will bring down the GOP.
Documents prove then President Trump two days before the 6th fiasco asked for the reserves to protect the White House. Pelosi and the mayor didn’t approve the request. Should we wonder why they didn’t approve the request? I think we all know the answer.
These teachers who are afraid to teach classes in person because of COVID are the same ones partying in bars and nightclubs without wearing masks.
All that mattered in 2021: Democracy prevailed.
Just because it’s a new year does not mean that new thought processes would erupt. If the focus is not on the donation of a vehicle, then it is on the person receiving the help. Why do you ask, where are the “fathers?” Why do you think there are more the one? Why am I asking why do you think; I know you don’t. You assume much and know little.
Trump, QANON, Alex Jones and a host of other nut jobs are laughing all the way to the bank after fleecing their moronic supporters of their money.
Idiots rushing to ERs all over the country to take a test that tells them they have a cold? And somehow the people not doing that are idiots? Dougherty County’s finest graduates are out in full force.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.