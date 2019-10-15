Our local judicial system favors the criminals. Our district attorney's office cannot get a conviction, and judges only give criminals a slap on their hands. It’s heartbreaking for families like the Mixon family.
So ASU fans are whooping and hollering about ASU's homecoming victory over a 2-4 team. Next year play VSU as your homecoming game and see how that works out for you.
This mayor's race is getting kind of interesting. I think Mayor Hubbard has done a really good job in office, but I am very open to some of the ideas of the other candidates. I'm going to make my decision after I look a little deeper. We do have some qualified candidates, though.
I've been out of town the last few days. How bad did Georgia beat South Carolina Saturday?
After reading the the article about Bo Dorough and all the other candidate’s running for mayor, if I were running I would drop out of the race and vote for him for mayor. Here is a man that sees the problems in our community and has real ideas on how to get them solved.
Vacant lots for Warbington!
Squawker says UGA should never have fired Mark Richt. The Miami Hurricanes under Mark Richt are not exactly the No. 1 ranked team in the nation. How many playoff games has Miami played in under Mark Richt?
Two brothers given probation and fines. And you wonder why there is so much crime in Albany. Let me guess ... Grandma said they were good boys.
I stand to our flag and kneel to the cross.
Misinformed squawker thinks telling the truth about Melania Trump's parents is wrong because the Trumpers love and defend immigrant communists.
What an intriguing article about Edward Allen in The Herald. I know he's a political newcomer, but I really liked his ideas.
Where you at, Tracy Taylor?
Since buying and installing my home phone blocker in July, I have blocked 102 numbers from telemarketers. This despite being on the so called "No Call List."
Those in the textiles industry, particularly non-organic cotton growers, should be nervous about the rise of legal hemp as an industrial resource. Hemp is an environmentally responsible alternative to non-organic cotton, which isn't cheap to grow and requires 50 percent more water than hemp. Non-organic cotton is the recipient of more than 10 percent of the world's pesticides and 25 percent of its insecticides.
(Conservative) women who believe they are always Right ... will always be single.
Squawker, based on President Trump's antics ... err, reaction ... to being investigated, your squawk requires some revision: "Why is Trump hollering (tweeting) like a stuck pig?" If he has done nothing wrong, then he should not have to worry about any political damage caused by his "perfect and beautiful" conversation with the Ukrainian president. But he is very worried his corruption will be outed. It will be. Bye-bye, Donald, you're toast.
If my president says I have to give up some of my rights to get this country straightened out, I'm behind him 100 percent. Trump is God's chosen one, the only way our country will ever be great again.