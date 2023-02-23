The story about Sanford Bishop donating $5 million to a church makes it sound like he gave his own personal funds to the church. Sorry, but I just don’t think that’s possible. If you Google his net worth, it’s less that a million dollars.
If Nancy Pelosi had granted Rachel Maddow access to the Jan. 6 security tapes, Trumpers would still be trying to unwad their undies.
To the racist Rihanna ranter: You’re not black; don’t claim, pretend, or allude to being so. You’re a white SMR Trump voter who is too scared or too embarrassed to admit it. You mentioned Janet Jackson and Rihanna, whose shows were 19 years apart. So either man up or shut up. Signed, Yours Truly
Since Nikki Haley has announced her bid to run for president, she should get Herschel to be her running mate.
Joe Biden is calling for Putin to end the war with Ukraine. I am sure Putin is shaking in his boots.
Trump just bragged what a great relationship he has with Putin. He has a history of great relationships with dictators. That should tell you something, Trumpsters.
Squawker, you’re one of those people who will not admit the reality that our country has gone to hell since the true president was wrongly forced out of office. You’ll be singing his praises soon enough, though.
A lot of folks around here appreciate that we have a common sense editor.
Two banks merged. Bigger and better? Their ATM on Westover didn’t work during the long holiday weekend.
I was just reading your squawk, “Yours Truly.” I am not a racist; however, that was by far the worst halftime entertainment I have ever seen during the Super Bowl. I could not understand what she was singing, and she grabbed her crotch more times than Michael Jackson ever did during his performances.
Don’t know which is worst, reading another B.J. makeover article or the spew from Pat Riot. Just go away. We are not buying it.
An Alabama U.S. Congressman has just introduced a Bill in Congress to make the AR-15 rifle the national rifle of America. We should all know now why Alabama is always No. 1.
Have you seen anyone actually pulled over by the Dougherty County Sheriff or APD recently? Or are they just letting the cameras do all the work?
To the Squawker who posted about repeat offenders that get off and repeat the same crimes against humanity, I agree. We need to bring the Holy Bible to free TV even more. Times are getting worse.
I’m sick of you people criticizing the editor of this paper for defending the rights of minorities and pointing out the facts — facts, mind you — that blacks, gays, transgender people and Native Americans have long been mistreated by whites. I appreciate historical realities, not Trump-induced fiction.
Actually, having Jaxon Riley on the air at WALG is First Media Services’ way of keeping the streets clean and safe for the rest of you.
I don’t always agree with Carlton Fletcher’s columns — hopefully no one does — but I’d much rather read his well-thought-out ramblings than any phony proselytizing by someone who can’t stand being left out of the spotlight.
