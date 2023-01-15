squawkbox@albanyherald.com

Lee County does not need a hospital, for profit or nonprofit. We were lucky to get rid of the golf course. The nonprofit hospital will ruin Lee County. Freeloaders from all over south Georgia will come and get free treatment while taxpayers suffer the burden of higher taxes.

  By Albany Herald Readers