Lee County does not need a hospital, for profit or nonprofit. We were lucky to get rid of the golf course. The nonprofit hospital will ruin Lee County. Freeloaders from all over south Georgia will come and get free treatment while taxpayers suffer the burden of higher taxes.
I finally have the documents scandal figured out. Biden snuck documents into Mar-a-lago to get Trump in trouble, so Trump snuck documents into Biden’s garage to get him in trouble. Boys will be boys.
Democrats are pushing to have a law in place to where 16-year-olds can vote. Maybe they should lower the age to buy guns, alcohol and tobacco, too. If 16-year-olds are old enough to vote, they are old enough to drink and smoke and buy guns.
Hey squawker, I live on West Doublegate. It is East Doublegate that got new paving, not West Doublegate. Just trying to clean up your misinformation.
I just broke out my old “Wired” and “Beck-ola” albums to remind myself how great Jeff Beck was.
They keep talking about drafting a Constitution for Iraq. Why don’t we just give them ours? It was written by a lot of really smart guys, it has worked for over 200 years, and we’re not using it anymore.
Looks like Congressman George Santos has the same resume writer that Herschel had.
So the new county commission chairman had an “inauguration” ceremony at Monroe High School. There are so many things wrong about that: Spending taxpayer money for something that’s always been held in commission chambers, personal use of public property, convincing his cult church members that he’s now king of the community.
I find it hilarious when self-righteous politicians and political parties accuse the “other side” of doing things that they themselves are doing. When they get caught, the term hypocrite is appropriately used. I think back to when Clinton was condemned (as he should have been) by people who were engaged in the same kind of hanky-panky.
Great season for the Dawgs. Congrats. However, Coach Smart with two championships hasn’t even come close to surpassing Nick Saban’s six in 13 years. Six is legendary, a Dale Earnhardt, Richard Petty, Tom Brady kind of number.
Looks like now, more than ever, members of the city and county commissions are acting only on behalf of their friends or other special interest groups. Taxpayer funds are not being used to serve the community in an equitable way, just the same groups getting their needs met. Everyone else gets nothing.
Go Dawgs.
Take a ride through downtown Albany. There are so many areas where mounds of trash are just piled up. The homeless and freebie groups dump their trash anywhere they want with the attitude that “somebody else will clean it up.” Until law enforcement gets involved, we’ll continue to decay.
Our governor keeps saying all the new development in Georgia is outside metro Atlanta. Yeah, right. It’s all in that little corridor where the majority of the state politicians are from. If the economic development folks cared about anywhere but Atlanta and Savannah, we’d see more development in the rest of the state.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.