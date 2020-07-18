I would like the opportunity to tell this out-of-control, tweeting, protesting, social media-ing unrest what worked as a parent to my children. “You know what is right, do it; you know what is wrong, fix it; what is bad, stay away from it; shut your mouth, do your homework, and if and when I want an opinion from a 6-year-old, I’ll ask for it.” They are grown and happy.
A person died in a motorcycle accident in Florida who happened to test positive for COVID-19 a month ago. The doctor listed him as a COVID death. You cannot trust the data we're being given.
Federal police in unmarked cars, battle dress uniforms with no agency identifiers or officer name tags, kidnapping and arresting peaceful protesters for interrogation and intimidation, then essentially un-arresting them. President Twitler has finally established his own Sturmabteilung. "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." -- Santayana
The Vapor Wake K9s are specially trained dogs that detect weapons and explosives. Put them in the gang areas to get these guns off the streets.
Facebook should be renamed "Farcebook."
I have been asked for my ID two times in the last two weeks while buying wine at Publix. I am 73 years old. If I had known that wearing a mask was going to make me look over 50 years younger, I would have started sooner. Or is this what is known as the dumbing down of America?
The average number of flu-related deaths (non-COVID-19) in the USA is 60,000 to 70,000 a year. What does that tell you about how many people have actually died of COVID-19? Nobody really knows what to do. The CDC, WHO and all the so-called experts have a different answer. Social distancing and masks are still the best bets.
When President Trump was elected over Clinton, Democrats blamed his winning on Russia. Who will Democrats blame when he is re-elected? Perhaps China, North Korea, or even Iran. They should blame the Democratic party for the way they have tried to destroy democracy the last four years.
It seems as if Mayor Bottoms should enlist in the military. Apparently she doesn't understand chain of command. A sergeant doesn't go against a captain. A mayor doesn't go against a governor. Apparently she makes bad decisions anyway being she, her husband, and daughter have COVID-19.
If there is no school in Dougherty County, then there should no school tax.
Sixty% of Americans disapprove of how Trump is handling the coronavirus. The other 40% are dead.
I wanna give a shoutout to Burger King on Dawson Road. They have some of the best mangers and employees in town. I’m there five days a week: Food is fresh; I never have a problem. Way to go; keep up the good work.
Why did DOCO Credit Union merge with Georgia’s Own Credit Union? Georgia’s Own is not customer friendly. Its operations are in Atlanta, South Carolina and New Jersey. Just another example of a local business giving up on southwest Georgia.
I will not wear a mask and you can't make me. i will not shop at any store that requires a mask. This is the USA not China. Do not become a sheep. Free thinkers must unite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.