Does Warbington ever give up? If he’s that petty in real life, how would he be in office? Welcome to the real world. Did Sherwood Baptist staff give to his campaign?
Killing the ISIS leader is the same as pulling one's finger out of a pail of water and expecting a hole to remain plugged up.
All I can really say about the political sign fiasco: “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.”
Sherwood Baptist church, under the “leadership” of Jim McBride, is drowning in debt. He convinced the congregation to borrow huge amounts of money based on future movie income and then cut ties with the Kendrick Brothers, even though the church legally owns a piece of Kendrick Brothers for providing the seed capital to the company.
Only 1,000 votes in two weeks. Looks like the same few will choose our leaders.
It's a shame that with over half of Dougherty County living off of public assistance and not working, kids from Jacksonville have to come in and help clean up Albany.
According to 2018 statistics of the FBI, rifles accounted for less than 2% or 297 murders. Bats, hammers, golf clubs and other instruments of bludgeoning accounted for 443 murders. Hands, feet and fists accounted for 672 murders. Knives accounted for 1,515 murders. What do we need to ban to reduce murders by the elimination of the instruments used?
Go Chad!
Mayor Hubbard threw down the gauntlet. She challenged her challengers to come up with a realistic utility plan. So far, all I've heard from the other six is silence.
Can someone explain to me why Jim Quinn’s name was not on the early voting ballot?
Who do I need to call? My neighbors moved out in July and left an old tire by their trash can. It's collecting rainwater and will breed mosquitoes.
Amazing how incompetent Dougherty and Lee County drivers are. Driving with their headlights not on when its raining or at night. The problem is the police will not enforce Georgia traffic law, which states headlights half-hour after sunset and to a half-hour before sunrise and when its raining. Law enforcement should enforce this law to save lives.
The Democratic congress has sent out more subpoenas than any important legislation to benefit the country.
Go to Phoebe emergency room to see how ObamaCare is working.
States like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin that helped Trump win in 2016 have lost manufacturing jobs since Trump started a trade war with China. So much for making America great again.
The FCS says "Thanks to Bone Spurs, ISIS will be reborn and chaos will reign." On the contrary, thanks to Bone Spurs the U.S. forces got the ISIS leader al-Baghdadi. Which proves once again the FCS squawks have no credibility.
Candidates place campaign signs on properties with permission. After the election, the candidate removes the signs as required. Has anyone knocked on your door lately saying, "I want to give you one of my campaign signs?"
It's pretty sad that the only way Roger Marietta's supporters can defend him is by attacking his opponent. It makes you and your candidate look foolish. Have the courage to admit what he did was wrong.