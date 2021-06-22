squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I can’t be the only one who saw the video of King Randall admitting jurors in the trial of Jazzy Huff was watching him live while giving his opinion. Did this make jurors find Jazzy guilty? The video is posted on Facebook at Jazzy Innocence Project.
Corresponding to Albany driving habits, all stop signs and traffic signals will be replaced by a single blue sign or light signifying, “Do whatever in the heck you want to.”
To That Masked Man: Sorry you can’t go into space, especially since you are such a true Space Cadet.
To the person that thinks Express Disposal does a good job: You must never leave your house.
If not for the hospital possibility, Lee would have struggled with the Grand Island golf course albatross much longer. Money well-spent to free up valuable land for better use. No problem to non-golfer taxpayers.
Dick Martin would have been proud of the garbage pickup job being done, but he also would not have hesitated to tell anyone, and I quote exactly and from beyond the grave, “I’ve been telling those yo-yos in Albany that is what they needed to do for the last 30 years. It’s about time they listened.”
Say what you want about Commissioner Fletcher, she puts her money where her mouth is. I agree with her; more people who have the financial means should be helping out the worthy nonprofits. (Not the ones that are only making money for the “administrators.”)
If the American flag or National Anthem disturbs you, you are in the wrong country. I suggest you move to another country like China, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba or Iran. Maybe then you will feel more at home.
I am tired of idiots causing my insurance rates to go up. If some idiot leaves the keys in a car or leaves the car running while they leave it and it is stolen, the insurance shouldn’t pay due to contributory negligence.
Way to go, city of Albany. I’m so glad to see you’re bringing fireworks back. Of course, we couldn’t let the little city of Baconton beat us.
Run, Herschel, run. The only qualification he has is being in Trump’s corner.
Can you believe it ... a local Trumpster wants to close precincts to prevent access to voting? Doing Trumps work. Shame, shame.
The Democrats now say our flag is racist because it has white stars. They want colored stars to represent all races. This sounds comical, but it is really very sad.
Now that the cost of gas is back up there, it might be a good idea to monitor the mileage of those state, county and city take-home vehicles. I don’t want to be paying for the gas to mow certain folks’ lawns.
I wondered why Phil Facchini deserved a series of articles about his sketchy career. Then I saw him play live at Pretoria Fields. The man can play a guitar. I’m enjoying the series; can’t wait to read the last two stories.
Thank you, Tim Wesselman, for your column exposing the Republican appointee to the Dougherty County Election Board suggesting closing and consolidating 10 lower turnout precincts that cast 60% of the votes Joe Biden received in 2020, but keeping open 12 precincts that cast 75% of the votes for Donald Trump.
