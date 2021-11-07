squawkbox@albanyherald.com
How do you get ‘em back to work after drinking so deep from the public trough? Well, it’s time for “if you are broke you ain’t hungry” and force the issue. Take back the teat.
YT wants to spout scripture and call people fools (which scripture forbids) in the same breath. What a hypocrite.
Freedom, when exercised with injustice and disregard for others’ rights and safety, is evil. Wear the mask, take the shot and shut up. That Vaccinated Man
I enjoyed the editorial pages in Sunday’s paper, but I was disappointed that Haley Kennedy did not have one of her columns. Don’t get us all excited about her columns and then take them away from us. She’s very talented.
Congratulations to Buster Posey on his retirement from Major League Baseball. As a three-time world champion with the Giants, Lee County should be proud. I’m a resident of Dawson and a fan of Posey who should be remembered as one of baseball’s greatest catchers and players. Great career, Buster, from a 67-year-old black man.
Beautiful, uplifting funeral for Colin Powell. For a few, precious moments, the ugliness of our world faded away.
Wonderful story about George Suarez. He is an inspiration. With so many people now refusing to work, this man is an example of what you can accomplish with hard work.
It is poetic justice that the Braves were denied the all star game and won the World Series?
So far the only thing Biden has “Built Back Better” is the Taliban.
If you have a problem with athletes wearing gold chains, what about the Atlanta Brave who wears a string of pearls? Braves’ stadium now sells them at $5 a pop. Back in the day, girls had to remove all jewelry, even pierced earrings, to play basketball. Now 3-5-inch fake eyelashes are common in high school and college.
Judgement Day has finally arrived for the out-of-control Democrats
Instead of paying all these high-priced consultants to come in with their phony programs to talk about how to make it in today’s business world, just let George Suarez do the talking. This man lives the American Dream through his own work.
Protesters were surrounding Joe Manchin, blocking his car saying “we need to eat, we want to live.” Here’s an idea, go get a job. There are plenty out there. Then you can eat all you want.
It is shameful what percentage of the people in Albany/Dougherty County vote. Low- to mid-20% of registered voters go to the polls. Horrible.
Aren’t the media and the influencers judging the Arbery Jury by the color of their skin instead of the content of their character?
Joe Biden is bragging about the job gains for October, but No. 1, the stay-at-home paychecks have stopped, and No. 2, it’s the holiday season, and people always hire during the holiday. Joe Biden had nothing to do with it.
Trying to make the Braves’ World Series win an “answer” to the All-Star game being moved is about as ridiculous as anyone can get. One had nothing to do with the other. Trying to turn this kids’ game into a political event just shows how low a lot of people will go. Here’s an idea: Enjoy the victory. Doesn’t have to be a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.