squawkbox@albanyherald.com
David Carroll’s column about the newspaper really expressed the feelings of many people. A lot of us grew up with the paper, and going digital is hard and even impossible for some of the older generation. Unfortunately it’s the way of the world. I agree, though, we need to do our best to support the journalists, especially our local ones.
What makes Gov. Kemp think President Biden will agree to meet with the Republican governors? I bet he doesn’t. He will come up with some kind of excuse.
I keep hoping each day that we’ll get new musings from Will Thault. I’ve become a fan. He makes the most sense of any columnist I’ve read in The Herald.
While in England, Nancy Pelosi accused Trump supporters of being a cult and taking over the GOP, but that’s no different than radical socialists being a cult and taking over the Democratic party. Nancy says Republicans should unite to bring the GOP back to normal, but same could be said about the Democrats bringing their party back to normal.
I understand that they’re doing things — at least in part — to benefit the community, but when B.J. Fletcher and the McDonald’s owner give away free food to people getting vaccines, they’re just encouraging the growing “what’s in it for me?” culture. Like the city, county and especially school system.
Ever heard the old saying “from bad to worse”? We elected Trump because he wasn’t Hillary. We elect Biden because he isn’t Trump. If they get rid of Biden for gross incompetence, we’re stuck with Kamala Harris. Do you see a pattern, starting “from bad to worse?”
The USG needs to hire a professional search company to find a new president for ABAC. The good-old-boy-network is playing fast and loose with ethics. David Bridges must not be allowed to choose his successor.
I think Chris Carr is one of our state’s top elected officials. He is a man of honor and action, and he cares about more than just metro Atlanta. We definitely need to keep him in office.
Ms. Jennifer at Joann’s on Dawson Road, thank you so very much for your extraordinary service to help with information, advice and suggested processes that resulted in great success for my upcoming 50th class reunion. You had such great cost-saving suggestions that we had to acknowledge your input.
Proof the redneck is vanishing: When was the last time you saw a parked pickup with a Browning 3-inch 12-gauge hanging in the rear window rack? The window’s open, and two pit bulls in the bed? The dogs wouldn’t leave the bed for a female in heat, but you try and touch that shotgun. That was a redneck that no longer exists, Carlton.
Only in Entitlement Town, where county and city employees are paid to get a vaccination that is free. Is this to be expected from Trump voters? Shame.
Butch Miller wants to go back to the good old days when people like him ran everything. His radical ideas would hurt the state.
Your Wednesday column was fun to read and spot-on, Carlton. You just forgot the gun rack hanging across the back window of pickups.
Laughter is the best medicine. Or wine. It might be wine.
