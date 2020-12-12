The more I read the Squawkbox, the more I understand why the state of Georgia is 49th in the country in education.
I don't know why this newspaper continues with this ridiculous Squawkbox nonsense. Most of the people who make comments are nothing but racist Trump supporters who hide behind the anonymous forum to spread their hate. Do away with this once and for all.
Trump talked about those with courage. He is right ... we will see. In the short-term, if you are a Republican lawmaker, it's easy to agree with him, no courage required. So at least 106 don't have any courage. Looks like so far the Supreme Court and most of the other judges have some courage, but many have their jobs for life. And the Republicans standing up against his bullying have courage.
These elements show how cruel the Republican coronavirus strategy is: First, provide a mixed message about the importance of wearing masks; second, ignore, hide or mislead about the breathtaking number of deaths; third, negotiate for as little economic relief as possible.
B.J. Fletcher went to the superspreader event in Valdosta. I hope she wore a mask.
Been a lot of ugly squawks lately. Ugly is as ugly does.
If Trump would have nominated justices that were not in on the conspiracy, he would have gotten the decision he wanted. Why didn’t he do that?
Amen on the affirmative action squawk.
Biden and Harris named Time magazine’s people of the year. What a joke.
It is hard to understand why the more election challenges the Republicans lose the more Republicans seem to believe the election was rigged. If it was rigged, why did so many Republican representatives and senators win? Kudos to Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, lieutenant governor, and voting system implementation manager for putting reason over fanaticism.
Trump-packed Supreme Court dismisses bid led by the Texas attorney general to overturn the election results. Democracy is safe in America and the blue state of Georgia.
Loeffler and Perdue are traitors of the U.S. Constitution.
Kelly Loeffer and David Purdue are standing with Donald Trump and these baseless claims of voter fraud and even going as far as supporting this nonsense of a lawsuit filed by this Texas AG. Why would anybody vote for these two, who only want to hold onto power?
The Dougherty County coroner lacks compassion and professionalism. His bedside manner with families and professionals is very unpleasant.
Maybe the Lone Ranger and what's his name could explain to Warnock that if his children did not violate the law, they would not need to make bail.
As a Christian, I pray for both President-elect Biden and President Trump. I also pray for all of these people who have turned our election process into a forum on which to criticize others who think differently. Isn't that what we have been instructed to do?
Good one, Squawker. You criticized a fellow Squawker for calling someone else a hypocrite, proclaiming that is not what Jesus would have that person do. Then you told him/her to see a hypocrite by looking in the mirror. Hello, Pot, this the Kettle ...
