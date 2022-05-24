When the food stamp boost ends May 31, the crab claw purchases will end. As a taxpaying citizen, it can’t come soon enough.
Thanks, Mr. Kirchdorfer, for the picture of Blue Grosbeak. I also love the "Blues." Years since I've seen the Indigo and B. Grosbeak, but haven't given up.
Thieves have once again stolen the mail at Lafayette Station. They not only pried open the parcel boxes inside, they also taped a box inside the drive-up box to steal mail after the 5:30 p.m. pick-up. What is being done to secure the mail?
So now, if someone disagrees with you, they "hate" this country? You people have your heads so far up Trump's posterior you can't see three inches in front of you.
Stacey does nothing but lie. Don’t be deceived.
Negative Stacey Abrams needs to take her selfish attitude and hit the highway. She told the media "our state is a terrible place to live." Georgia is rolling with new industrial factories, auto manufacturing plants and corporate headquarter relocations. Georgia is wonderful place to live. The Patriot
Gas is so expensive because it is in short supply. Yet I haven't noticed a shortage of it for sale at the higher price.
If someone is breaking into the drop box at the Post Office on Meredyth, are they doing it in the daytime? It has to be after 5:30, and there can't be too much in the box. Cameras can stop this. The U.S. Postal Service is making plenty of money; stamps cost 58 cents, and 45 cents goes to storing letters before delivery. They can afford cameras.
We need to find a way to get rid of liberals ... not just in government but in every aspect of our country. No one but conservatives have the answers to our problems, so all liberald have got to go.
What is the city using the revenue for from approximately 40,000 citations? According to state law, paid citation revenue must be utilized for law enforcement activities that will make communities safer, such as police equipment and school resource officers. Red Speed is nothing but speed traps posing as a speed deterrent.
Racists get offended when you call out their racism. One SMR feebly attempted to defend their small-minded beliefs by falsely claiming disagreeing with a person of color makes you racist. The only thing that makes you racist is being a racist. Criticizing Brown vs. Board of Education not only makes you racist, it makes you stupid. Signed, Yours Truly
It's about time the Catholics barred Pelosi from taking communion. How can anyone who claims to be Catholic also support abortion on demand? That includes Biden, too.
Republicans are the smartest people in the world. That's why they need to be leading our country. Get rid of all Democrats.
It does not take a Nobel prize winner to realize we need to reform our immigration policy. Every time I suggest that we have to deal with the 12 million here now at the same time as we shut off the thousands coming, some moron starts braying about "No amnesty" and the discussion goes nowhere.
The smoke from the fires in Southern California is having an negative effect on Michael Reagan. His judgement is misinformed.
