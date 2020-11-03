Very mistaken squawker, Hitler did seize the personal firearms of countless German citizens, many of them decorated World War I veterans. My great uncles and grandfather not only rescued the German people from Hitler, the Japanese from the Emperor and give France back to the French, they ensured people worldwide that the "Yanks" would stand by anyone opposed to communism and tyranny.
Congratulations, Ginger, you are a superhero! Keep up the great work.
So Trump thinks we shouldn't listen to the scientists when it comes to the coronavirus and that Dr. Fauci has been "a disaster?" As usual, he has things backwards. We are in a mess because we didn't listen to the scientists, and Trump is the one who has been a disaster, not Fauci. That Masked Man
I will vote for any candidate who will promise to end robo scam calls and reduce and shorten TV adds.
If you are expecting your driver’s license, Albany Utilities bill, or important-looking insurance papers, they ended up in Radium in my mailbox Saturday. I put them back into the delivery roulette wheel, so here’s wishing good luck that they may be delivered correctly this time in a few days.
Well, the cat is out of the bag. The president has informed us that the “COVID doctors and nurses are scamming us. They get $2,000 more if you die from COVID.” So all of you doctors and nurses need to come clean to clear your conscience. Thank God Trump is going to win the election. That will allow him to expose more of this corruption that makes him look bad. That’s worse than all the fake deaths.
For YT, MM and FCS ... the Three Stooges ... Trump's still going to be yo daddy in 2021. So you best suck it up and learn to like it.
Black votes matter. All votes matter. Have any blacks been denied the right to vote? I am sure there are people that might need a ride to vote, so if Black Votes Matter, please make sure you are getting them there to vote commissioner. And do not bother nor try to intimidate Ginger nor the voters in line. Thank you, Bishop Williams.
If an astronaut in space and the military can successfully cast their absentee votes, surely the rest of us should be able cast our votes either by mail or in person without being harassed by uncertified poll watchers or armed militia.
Kelly Loeffler is dangerous for America. She has bragged about being endorsed by U.S. House candidate Marjorie Greene, a north Georgia woman who embraces the make-believe "Qanon" conspiracy. Loeffler also said that she is not familiar with the "Access Hollywood" tape of Trump bragging about grabbing women by their crotch. If Loeffler was telling the truth, then her ignorance of current events should disqualify her.
Biden's campaign announced Joe Biden will be in four states tomorrow: Delaware, unaware, confusion and catatonic.
The country needs to be locked down for four months to get rid of the virus. Australia did it, why can't the U.S. do it?
Please, Herald, let me know how to donate to the "Springsteen to Canada" plane ticket fund. No matter who wins.
I am a Republican who is "Riden with Biden" to save the GOP.
