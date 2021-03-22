City of Albany hiring outsiders for ideas and answers to boost the economy, reduce crime, etc. reminds me of a true story about Scotland. Scotland wanted to boost tourism with a new slogan and hired an outside company for $163,000 and waited for six months to get the answer. And the answer was "Welcome To Scotland."
Hey, Yours Truly, 9% of $1.9 trillion in the OVID Relief Bill is not $171 million. It is $171 billion, with a B! “So stop lying.” You should use the stimulus check you received to get some remedial math classes. And also an economics class or two. And a class on the U.S. Constitution.
I hope the reason our mass COVID vaccination site is being shut down isn't that our population is so ignorant they won't get vaccinated and it wasn't being utilized.
To the squawker offering free squirrels: I have an offer for you of free feral cats on McIntosh. We have more than we need. They are great at chasing squirrels back into the trees and keeping mice away. Come get as many as you need. City of Albany, we need help with these cats.
You need to rethink what 9% of $1.9 trillion is, YT. The correct amount is $170 billion, not $170 million. Signed, one of those dumb SMRs.
I know Republicans in California who vote by mail. They will not vote any other way. Why can't Georgians?
Biden comes to Atlanta to promote racial strife regarding the death of those poor Asian women. He ignores the bigger issue. These women, just like the women and children on the southern border, are being exploited for sex trafficking. If Biden truly cared about women and children, he would address the real problem instead of politicizing a tragedy.
Wynfield Park, please hire some staff who want to work and not complain to the residents all the time.
The inner workings of any government is really only known by a few people, and I don't doubt that you had enough information to form your opinion about Ms. Subadan, Fletcher. But as an outsider, I surely can't see how she did enough work on the city's behalf to earn such a large salary. One guy's opinion.
Just what is it going to take to get some politicians in jail where they belong? They have so much stuff on each other that they are afraid of the consequences of any true judicial action against any of them individually. A truly ridiculous situation, isn't it?
SMRs, you know 40 years ago our daddies would have never voted for Trump because he was not a real Republican.
I have watched President Biden seemingly forgetting his promise to the American people to keep us first. What else has he forgotten?
Just because Trump blames China for COVID-19, Democrats want to blame Trump for the attacks on Asian Americans. Let it be clear: It is the Chinese government, not the Chinese people, Trump blames. So stop wrongfully blaming Trump for the attacks on Asian people.
SMRs, get over the use of pseudonyms. You still have no idea who we are. Are you jealous that you didn't think of it first? With everything going on, this is your squawk? From the blue state of Georgia, signed, Yours Truly.
