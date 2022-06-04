squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Wackapedia definition: Marginalized — former adjective, now noun, used to redefine, excuse, patronize and re-direct accountability from gangs, thugs, thieves, some of whom commit riots and lawlessness, gun violence in streets, clubs, kids’ birthday parties and home drive-bys, and sidewalk beatings and shoplifting. Want gun enforcement? Start here.
The root issue with gun control starts at home and a basic upbringing. Most of these school mass shootings are by kids under 21. Raise the age and let’s at least address the assault weapons.
It is the damn guns.
Hey there, Yours Truly, very nice words for cancer survivors everywhere. Glad you’re back, I thought Biden may have left you in Afghanistan with all the other Americans. The Patriot.
T Gamble hit the nail on the head with his article in Thursday’s paper. I would just add that a lot of kids in single-parent homes do not have any raising. They have to raise themselves or are raised in the streets. Sometimes you have to rise above your raising.
The crime rate in Albany is one reason that a lot of new industries decide not to locate here. If you search best places to live, you will find that we are in the bottom 8% of safe places. We have a “D-” score with a crime occurring every 1 hour and 16 minutes.
She dreamed of swimming in the Olympics when she was a he. He swam on a men’s university swim team but couldn’t be a winner. Now he is a she, taking all the prizes and aspiring to compete in the Olympics.
People like Yours Truly talk about black and white issues every opportunity they get, including the Heard election. If you were anything but racist you’d see that this has nothing to do with black and white but the contact of this individual’s seedy character.
Are you OK with that? Biden cancels $5.8 billion in Corinthian student loans, at taxpayer expense. Not one administrator, faculty member, auditor, regulator, state trustee, loan officer, is implicated for failure, greed, deception, wrongdoing, not one held accountable or one student for misuse. You, taxpayer, alone are guilty. Pay it.
Time to start prying guns from some cold, dead hands.
A lot of Democrats hinted that they were going to leave the country if Trump got elected. They were blowing smoke; they’re still here. Now SMRs are hinting they’ll leave Albany because Lorenzo Heard got elected. They’re blowing the same smoke. But just like SMRs told the Democrats, if you want to go, goodbye and good riddance. Signed, Yours Truly
With our economy in free-fall and a recession looming, Biden thinks now is the right time to forgive student loans for thousands of people who can afford to pay their own debt. Just a shallow attempt to buy votes in the midterm elections.
Maybe APD can put up some robbery cameras in stores across Albany. After the crooks have finished taking others’ hard-earned money and/or shot a few people, the robbery cameras can send them tickets. More time at the doughnut shop.
The only way Albany can get rid of its litter problem is to get a better class of citizens.
