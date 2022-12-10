Safeguards enshrined in the Bill of Rights adopted in 1791 as a means of protecting the people against government overreach and abuse have been steadily chipped away at, undermined, eroded, whittled down, and generally discarded with the support of Congress, presidents, and the courts.
Here’s the headline from a recent article in Business Insider magazine: “The brother of the ex-U.S. Marine jailed in Russia slams Donald Trump for exploiting his imprisonment to attack President Biden.” Why can’t you MAGA morons do the same thing?
There are 14 members of the Albany and Dougherty County commissions who are playing out this charade of a p---ing contest to prove they’re bigger men and women, but, of course, they’re not playing with their own money. It’s easy to be big and bold when you’re playing with taxpayers’ money.
Congratulations, Pretoria Fields, on your anniversary. I’m betting it will be the last.
Can’t complain about how Biden is doing with the economy. He almost has me eligible for welfare and food stamps.
Still can’t understand the people who voted for Walker. It shows that Republicans only care about power and privilege, not the country. Republicans voted for someone who goes against the very things they claim to stand for rather than someone who is actually qualified. Their hatred makes you question their sanity. The Equality Man
Learn to be happy right now. Otherwise, you might run out of time.
Check out the DeSantis ad in which he (or, rather, his wife) claims that he is “sent by God” to save the world. What a load of self-important, delusional crap.
The Prez just announced that the government is bailing out a Ponzi Scheme. 36 billion dollars to the Central States Union pension fund, mainly a Teamsters Union pension fund. That is half of the amount set aside for such a purpose in the recently passed 1.6 trillion-dollar Make America Poor bill. To a single union. What’s in your union’s wallet?
With Trump’s losing record, he could not get hired to coach football at Auburn.
Paul Whelan was arrested and sent to prison in 2018 in Russia. Who was president in ‘18, ‘19 and ‘20? Did he ask his buddy Putin to release Whelan? No, he did absolutely nothing ... nothing. Trump released 5,000 Taliban prisoners and got nothing in return. Nothing.
When you have persons with the means (Brooks, Rogers) providing to those without the means, people they don’t even know, then you have an example of the true meaning of Christmas.
From what I hear, it looks like it’s only a matter of time until the Right Reverend Heard is going to have to answer for his sins. And, trust me, there are plenty of them to answer for.
One of the best things about Pat Riot is his memory. I wish he would follow how it comes and goes but never stays.
You may have turned away a great man in the Georgia Senate, but you will not keep the greatest man who’s ever held the position out of the White House in ‘24.
Why should the commission chairman negotiate the LOST funds, he is a Lame Duck commissioner? Only the property owners will lose.
