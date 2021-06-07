It is really scary that Georgia's Republican party bood Kemp and censured Raffensperger, just because they wouldn't break the law for Trump. To give these same Republicans the ability to overturn election results in Georgia is to say goodbye to democracy in our state.
Your “exalted leader” was impeached twice, incited his mob to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6, and is still lying about losing the election and voter fraud. He is “a man chosen by God to run the country,” but liberals are sick? These are symptoms of Stage 4 TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome).
President Biden has cast himself as a unifier ever since he took the oath of office. Last week while complaining that his progressive bills weren't being approved fast enough he blamed two Democratic Senators saying "Two of them often vote with the other side." Records show the two have voted with his administration 100% of the time. Why lie?
Do democrats hate their children as much as they hate mine? How could they love their children and allow President Biden to push his policies? Let’s see what voters think in 2022.
Being gay is a sin. We should not coddle the sinners.
Where is Albany's IMAX, I want to see a movie?
Mr. Fletcher, your column in Sunday’s Herald was very informative and great food for thought. But I have to take issue with you on one point. It seems to me that you are saying only people of non-color (white) are racist. I can assure you that is nowhere near the truth.
Tell the truth. Democrats do not “hate law enforcement.” They simply want real reform so that cops who kill black suspects at will or treat them like animals are held accountable. Americans of any political ilk should want these wannabe Robocops off the streets. They make all the men and women in blue look bad.
If LeBron James had focused on his basketball as much as he focused on tweeting about hating the police, perhaps the LeBron Lakers would not have been eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. Enjoy the summer ... hater.
Question for That Masked Man. Since you love to talk so much about the people who stormed the capital, why don’t you talk about all the people who rioted, burned cities, looted to no end and even killed. They are the true criminals. Oh, that’s right, our liberal, progressive left said it was OK. You are one them, “That Masked Man”.
When do we get parts 2, 3, 4 and 5 of the Phil Facchini story? I found the first part fascinating.
Thanks, Herald, for the Sunday article about conserving water when gardening. Informative.
Welfare is what has hurt this country and why there are so many poor people. Now Joe Biden wants to increase the welfare, and the hard-working taxpayers will be the ones paying for it. They need to end welfare and put everybody to work. There are plenty of "Now Hiring" signs out there.
Thank you, Fletcher, for your column. It's sad that there are so many people who hate us just because we're "different." I didn't "become" the way I am; I am the person I was born to be. My personal life is my business, not these hate-mongers who condemn me without knowing me.
