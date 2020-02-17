squawkbox@ albanyherald.com
Let’s sell Chehaw Park to the highest bidder, let it be privatized and turned into a world-class attraction for our area. No more wrangling over local government and funding.
Squawker, you are the disgrace to Albany because your ignorance can’t accept the idea that students left after the Darton/ASU merger because they never wanted to attend or apply to ASU. Why would they enroll in an HBCU if it’s not the experience they want? But all you can see is that it will never be good enough because it was founded to provide educational opportunities for black people, unlike some disgraceful colleges that locked their doors to keep students out.
It is so crazy trying to find a building at ASU/Darton Someone shook up those letters and randomly threw them on the buildings. Common core English?
I have never have seen so many far cops in my life. All police departments used to have “height and weight restrictions;” whatever happened? APD must have no restrictions at all. Just wondering.
There are three entities involved in the property taxing process: BOE, Dougherty County, and city. Looks like the city is confused. Are the other two?
I enjoyed reading the sweet article by Carlton Fletcher in Sunday’s paper. It sounds like we need a lot more people like your lady friend.
Bernie’s motto has been, and remains, “What’s yours is ours, but what’s mine is none of your business.” He has always been generous with other people’s money, but extremely cheap with his own.
Everyone wants the Lee County and Albany/Dougherty governments to work together. ... Looks like Billy Mathis and Bo Dorough worked together to try and stop Chehaw from making improvements because Dorough didn’t get his way with the City Commission.
My sex life is just like the presidential election: once every four years.
Hotie Totie, it was good to read an editorial by Mac Gordon.
Instead of promoting socialistic student loan debt forgiveness, or making college free to everyone, let’s make college affordable by cutting the salaries of professors and making all professor salaries the same. All professors get a trophy.
I will vote for any presidential candidate that can convince me they will stop robo calls.
The Socialist nutty professor Bernie Sanders showed in the New Hampshire victory that left-wing radicals are pushing the Democrats in a dangerous direction. Bernie and AOC ... Can you believe some Americans are voting this way?
Mike Bloomberg apologized for his racist stop-and-frisk policies, but that apology is a fake. Naturally, he would apologize to try to get votes. Bloomberg is a fraud.
SMRs, please, if you are going to come at me, send your best as these here are no competition. The latest SMR claims that Trump “got the economy going.” Even an SMR would have to admit that the economy has been “going” ever since George Bush left office. This “R” repeated the same partisan lies that keep their minds small. I wonder why when SMRs mention the economy, they don’t mention the record amount of debt. Signed, Yours Truly
Get more out of life: Listen to the Grateful Dead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.